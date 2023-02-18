Gymnastics visits Steel City for Sunday Clash in Pitt





CHAPEL HILL, NC After battling Friday night, the University of North Carolina gymnastics team will be back in action Sunday, February 19, to face Pitt at the Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The meeting begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ACCNX. It’s a quick turnaround for the Tar Heels, who recently placed second in the George Washington quad meeting with Temple and Yale on Feb. 17. Juliet Kenner highlighted the encounter by winning bars with a score of 9.900, setting a new career best and moving on to a tie for fourth all-time in program history. Knower has impressed all season with a team-high score of 9.950 on floor, good enough to place seventh in Carolina laurels. Her career-best all-around score of 39.450 from the home opener moved her to eighth all-time in the record book. Fellow sophomores have also posted several standout appearances Forget about Dekanoidze WHO picked up her second EAGL Specialist of the Week Award of the Year on Feb. 15 after winning bars at the New Hampshire quad meet on Feb. 12. Her winning score of 9.975 marked the third time she achieved that mark all season after first setting the program record on January 9. Heading into Sunday’s battle with the Panthers, the Tar Heels sit 11-4 overall while remaining undefeated at 4-0 in the East Atlantic Gymnastics League. UNC will look to keep the conference undefeated streak alive in an effort to earn back-to-back EAGL regular season titles. North Carolina’s best team score so far this season remains strong at 196,325 as of January 28. After six weeks of competition, UNC is ranked No. 29 in the Road to Nationals poll after ranking No. 27 in weeks four and five. . The Tar Heels also rank #17 in the country on bars, the second highest among EAGL foes. Keep up to date with Carolina Gymnastics by following the Tar Heels Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2023/2/18/womens-gymnastics-gymnastics-visits-steel-city-for-sunday-clash-at-pitt.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos