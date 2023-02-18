A&T faces Towson at SECU Arena





THE GAME North Carolina A&T (12-16, 7-8 CAA) vs. Towson (18-10, 10-5 CAA) PLACE Towson, Maryland/SECU Arena (5,200) DATE February 18, 2023 TIP OFF 16.00 hours CURRENT FloHoops RADIO 103.5FM/1400AM/WKEW CURRENT: The game will be streamed live on FloHoops. RADIO: Spencer Turkin will provide the play-by-play. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES A&T’s season is at the point where it can go either way. The Aggies were once a team fighting for a top-4 spot in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament for a team trying to avoid dropping out of the top half of the conference standings.

A top-4 finish would have given the Aggies a double bye at the March 3-7 CAA Tournament at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Double-byes-only teams need to win three games instead of four or five to win the conference tournament, and they don’t play until Saturday. A finish in the top half of the conference would mean the Aggies far exceeded expectations, if preseason predictions were to finish anywhere from 11-13th in the CAA this season.

But finishing in the top half will be a challenging task. The Aggies have eight conference losses. Stony Brook has nine and there are five other teams with 10 losses.

To avoid slipping, the Aggies must change course quickly. The Aggies are 1-4 in their last five games.

In those five games, the Aggies’ 3-point shooting is down to 25.6 percent, and their shooting from the field is 37.9 percent. Teams outrank the Aggies by an average margin of 7.6 per game. In the four games the Aggies have lost in their last five, they have lost by an average margin of 11.6 points.

The Aggies lose Monday in Monmouth 85-71. A&T sophomore security guard Comb Woods appeared to regain his rhythm after scoring 24 points on 12-for-12 shooting from the free throw line. He played 40 minutes in the game, marking the eighth time he played 40 minutes or more this season.

appeared to regain his rhythm after scoring 24 points on 12-for-12 shooting from the free throw line. He played 40 minutes in the game, marking the eighth time he played 40 minutes or more this season. Red shirt freshman Duncan Power came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 18 rebounds on 6-for-7 shooting from the line and 5-for-9 from the field. Powell scored in double digits for the first time since scoring 14 at Elon on January 11. It was his best total since he took eight boards at William & Mary on January 21.

came off the bench to score 17 points and grab 18 rebounds on 6-for-7 shooting from the line and 5-for-9 from the field. Powell scored in double digits for the first time since scoring 14 at Elon on January 11. It was his best total since he took eight boards at William & Mary on January 21. Despite the loss, the Aggies shot a season-best 91.3 percent (21-for-23) from the free throw line. The Aggies are a surprising 3-7 when they shoot more than 70 percent from the line, as opposed to a 5-1 record when they shoot less than 60 percent from the line.

Phillip Shumpert is the Aggies head coach on an interim basis. He took over the program from Will Jones in August. He missed three games with COVID, but returned to take the big win over UNCG.

is the Aggies head coach on an interim basis. He took over the program from Will Jones in August. He missed three games with COVID, but returned to take the big win over UNCG. Shumpert has been instrumental in helping the Aggies recruit some of their talent.

Shumpert took over on an interim basis in August. Shumpert has coached at many levels, including high school, Division II, junior college, and Division I, and has five years of head coaching experience at the junior college level. EXPLORING THE TOWSON TIGER The Tigers are in full contention for a place in the top four of the CAA Tournament. Towson comes into the game fourth in the standings 10-5. They are 1 game ahead of fifth place Drexel.

They are one game behind UNCW for the third seed, but they are not in contention to take College of Charleston and first-place Hofstra for the regular season title. The Tigers were picked to win the preseason conference.

Towson has played the last two of his previous three games, including a 68-66 loss at William & Mary on Monday. The Tigers recovered to blow out Delaware 95-72 at Towson’s SECU Arena.

Towson shot a season-best 62.9 percent from the floor, including a near-perfect 80 percent from the field (20-for-25).

Nicolas Timberlake led the Tigers with 29 points on 11-for-15 shooting from the floor and 7-for-10 from 3-point range. Charles Thompson added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists on 7-for-8 shooting.

Timberlake leads the Tigers in scoring with 17.0 points per game. Timberlake had 17 points and five rebounds in Towson’s 79-67 victory over the Aggies in Greensboro earlier in the season. Thomspon finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nygal Russell led the Tigers with 18 points on 3-for-6 shooting from three.

Cameron Holden is the Tigers’ versatile player, averaging 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Holden leads the Tigers in assists and steals, and he is their second leading scorer.

The Tigers are led by Pat Skerry, who is in his 12th season. Skerry has a 190-183 record at Towson. He led the Tigers to the NIT last season, with a 25-8 overall record and a 15-3 score in the CAA. He also led them to the 2016 Vegas 16 postseason tournament and the 2014 CIT quarterfinals.

During his first season in Towson in 2011–12, the Tigers went 1–31 before experiencing the nation’s biggest single-season NCAA turnaround in 2012–13 when the Tigers went 18–13. Skerry also spent two seasons with Curry before coming to Towson. THE SERIES Towson leads the series 1-0 after defeating the Aggies in Greensboro on January 19, 2023.

The Aggies play in the SECU Arena for the first time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/2/18/mens-basketball-a-t-faces-towson-at-secu-arena.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos