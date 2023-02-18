Ball State Falls to West Michigan on the way





Next game: Kent state 2/21/2023 | 19:00 ESPN+/ESPN3 February 21 (Tue) / 7 p.m Kent state MUNCIE, Ind. The Ball State men’s basketball team returned to court Saturday for a Mid-American Conference game in Western Michigan. Jaylin Sellers tied a season high with 22 points, but BSU fell to WMU 78-68. Ball State fell to 19-8 overall and 10-4 in conference play, while Western Michigan improved to 7-20 overall and 3-11 in league play. “You have to give a lot of credit to Dwayne Stephens and Western Michigan,” Head Coach said Michael Lewis . “They lost nine times in a row, came out and competed, and to be so focused they looked like the team fighting for a championship, not us. We have to give them a lot of credit. Disappointing to say the least say the least, but we have to pick ourselves up off the mat.” Sellers produced a team-high 22 points along with five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Coleman vase finished with 15 points, four rebounds and a team-high four assists. Payton sparks put down a team-high eight rebounds to go along with 11 points, two steals and one assist. Mickey Pearson Jr. added nine points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist. The Broncos opened the game 5-0. The Cardinals were unfazed and answered with an 8-0 run to take an 8-5 with 16:39 left in the opening stanza. The series of runs continued as WMU followed with a 6-0 run to take an 11-8 lead. The two sides traded buckets and the Cardinals were able to pull within one, 15-14, with just under 10 minutes left in the half. It continued to be a back and forth battle as the game was tied 21-21 with 6:53 left until intermission. WMU scored the next 10 points of the game to take a 31-21 lead with 4:19 left in the half. Ball State was able to erase the lead and trailed 36-29 at the halfway mark. Ball State cut the deficit to five, 42-37, with just under 15 minutes remaining. The Broncos were able to extend their lead to a whopping 14, 60-46, with 9:39 remaining. The Cardinals clawed back and were able to draw in six, 70-64, with just under three minutes remaining. WMU managed to hold on to BSU’s comeback bid, winning the game 78–68. Tray Maddox Jr. tied for a game-high 22 points to lead the Broncos. He added three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal. Lamar Norman Jr. recorded 20 points with three steals, two rebounds and two steals. Owen Lobsinger scored 15 points with seven rebounds. Markeese Hastings posted a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Ball State returns to the friendly confines of Worthen Arena for a showdown with Kent State on Tuesday, February 21. The tip is scheduled for 7pm Click here for general and subscription information or call 1-888-BSU-TICKET (756-285-1474). Follow the cardinals

