UMass Amherst Athletics





CHARLESTON, SC – The University of Massachusetts softball team continued the action in Saturday’s CSU Buc Up Tournament, facing North Dakota and Charleston Southern for the first time in history after Friday night’s 3-2 loss. The Minutewomen got their first win of the season against North Dakota with a 5-to-1 victory, while sharing the weekend series against Charleston Southern with a 6-to-1 win. Game One – UMass 5, North Dakota 3 The Hawks’ Katie Joten scored the first run of the game, reaching it at home on an error in the top of the first inning. The Minutewomen answered the call in the third with Sarah Keagy hitting a two-run single resulting in Emily Whelan And Pay Suggs to go home and take charge. In the bottom of the fifth, the Minutewomen extended their lead by three more runs. Grace Cadden hit an RBI-triple, enabling Keagy to score himself. Shortly after, Abbie Packard hit an RBI triple and sent home Cadden. Olivia Packard then allowed her sister A. Packard to come home on a single resulting in an error. The Hawks got two back in the top of the sixth when Madi Moore scored on Cassie Casta’s RBI double to center left. Casta advanced to second at home on a single by Baylee Howle. Julianne Bolton pitched the game for the Minutewomen, striking out eleven and giving up two runs in 7.0 innings of work. Game Two – UMass 6, Charleston Southern 1 The Buccaneers got on the board in the first inning when Ashley Meckley came home on an error. In the second inning, A. Packard reached first base on a sacrifice bunt and advanced to second on a throwing error, bringing Cadden to third base and Keagy recording the Minutewomen’s first run of the game. Cadden then reached home herself Angie Rama flying ball to left field for Minutewomen’s lead. O.Packard grounded to second base to again enable her sister A. Packard to finish the day and extend the lead. The score remained tied until the sixth inning, when Angie Rama sac-fly brought home Keagy and O. Packard’s RBI single into center field propelled Cadden to score another on the day. Jessie DiPasquale struck out five and gave up one earned run in 7.0 innings of work toward the win. Next one UMass will play in another game in the CSU Buc Up Tournament against North Dakota tomorrow morning, Sunday, February 19, with the first pitch scheduled for 10 AM at the CSU Softball Complex.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2023/2/18/massachusetts-softball-victorious-against-north-dakota-charleston-southern.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos