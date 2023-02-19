UNI women’s basketball records rebound victory over the Bradley Braves

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa The Panthers bounced back quickly with their eighth 20+ win against the Bradley Braves.

UNI recorded a dominant 76-50 victory over Bradley after a tough last-minute loss to Illinois State on Thursday night. The Panthers led in nearly every category on Saturday afternoon, including their second-best game in assists with 26. Forward Grace Boffeli had another great offensive performance for UNI, leading the Panthers in points, rebounds and assists with point guard Maya McDermott .

“We had a good bounce-back win,” Head Coach said Warrens asked . “That’s what we were looking for, I thought we did a great job. Bradley are a good team and they’re improving all the time. The end of first or second. We just have to keep doing what we’re doing and eventually wear them out.

“We made some good adjustments in the second half, our defense was good and allowed us to get out and score points in transition. But I thought we did a great job through the basketball, 26 assists and sharing only 11 ball losses. It was a good team win.”

Guard Cam Finley launched UNI’s offense early with a three-point jump shot in the first 20 seconds of the game. The Panthers continued to control the game for the first six minutes, pulling out to a seven-point lead on two back-to-back and 1’s from Boffeli. But the Braves finished first on an 8-1 run to take their only lead from UNI.

It took the Panthers a few minutes to find their offense again in the second quarter. Guard Emerson Green had two threes in three possession to regain the lead for UNI. A play from Bradley and -1 tied the game again. The Panthers responded with four points in a minute to put a small gap between themselves and the Braves. In the last five minutes of the second minute it was a back and forth battle. Until middle Cynthia Wolf hit a second chance layup to kick off UNI’s final run of the half to go up by six.

The Panthers completely pulled away from Bradley early in the third quarter. McDermott hit two treys in a row in the first minute to give UNI a double-digit lead. Three minutes later, McDermott and guard Kayba gazebo hit two more threes for a 16-point lead. The Braves tried to cut Panther’s lead, but UNI closed out the third with a 10-2 run. With just 10 minutes left, the Panthers held a commanding 19-point lead.

A seven-run run to open the fourth helped to seal a UNI victory over Bradley. McDermott’s fourth three of the afternoon pushed the Panthers to a 24-point lead with seven and a half remaining in the ball game. The rest of the game was a basket-for-basket affair, but a short five-point run gave UNI the final advantage. Point guard Taryn Wharton had the final points for the Panthers as they cruised to a 76-50 victory over the Braves.

UNI had its best day on floor in two weeks going 29-63 for 46%. The Panthers also had a nice day behind the arc with 42.3%, taking 11 out of 26. The entire roster shared the ball well, collecting 26 assists for their second-best game of the season. The good sharing continued on defense with 41 rebounds, five steals and five blocks.

Along with Boffelli, McDermott and Laube had double-digit scoring trips with 17, 16 and 10 points. The dynamic duo of Boffeli and McDermott also led UNI with five assists apiece. Forward Ryley Goebel continued her strong defensive performance after returning from concussion protocol, grabbing two steals and two blocks.

