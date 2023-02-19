Phoenix picks up wins against Shaw, Georgia State in Doubleheader on Saturday





Next game: at Gardner-Webb University 2/23/2023 | 2:00 February 23 (Thu) / 2:00 PM bee Gardner-Webb University ELON, N.C Elon University’s men’s tennis team secured a pair of wins in a doubleheader on Saturday, defeating Shaw 7-0 and Georgia State 6-1. BOX SCORE VS. SHOW (PDF)

BOX SCORE VS. GEORGIA STATE (PDF) “It was a great team performance today from one to ten,” head coach Michael Leonard said. “I feel like we’re moving in the right direction.” Elon has now won his last three games and is 5-3 on the season. Shaw fell to 0-1 with the loss and Georgia State fell to 1-6. THE RUNDOWN VS. SHOW This season they will make their double debut Stephen Penagos And Luke Queiroz rolled to a 6–1 victory on Court 3. It was Penagos’ first career doubles victory.

And rolled to a 6–1 victory on Court 3. It was Penagos’ first career doubles victory. Making his college debut, Jake Pettingell took the double for the partnered Phoenix Oscar Antinheimo as the two freshmen won 6-1 on Court 2.

took the double for the partnered Phoenix as the two freshmen won 6-1 on Court 2. Veljko Kristic won 6–2, 6–0 in third place for his fourth singles win of the season.

won 6–2, 6–0 in third place for his fourth singles win of the season. Playing in his first singles match of the season, Queiroz put Elon ahead 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-0 result on Court 6.

Daniel Martin took the game for the Phoenix with a 6-1, 6-0 victory on Court 1.

took the game for the Phoenix with a 6-1, 6-0 victory on Court 1. At the number 4 spot, Nicholas Campbell to a 6-0, 6-3 victory.

to a 6-0, 6-3 victory. Penagos won its first singles game of the season 6-4, 6-2 over second place.

Nicholas Condos completed a singles sweep for the Phoenix with a 6-1, 1-6, 10-5 victory on Court 5. THE RUNDOWN VS. GEORGIA STATE Elon won a tight double against the Panthers to lead 1-0. After Oscar Antinheimo And Daniel Martin lost on runway 1, Nicholas Condos And Ben Zipay improved to 4-0 on the season as a team with a 7-5 result on court 3.

And lost on runway 1, And improved to 4-0 on the season as a team with a 7-5 result on court 3. Nicholas Campbell And Ahmed Hosni grabbed the double for the Phoenix with a 7-5 win of their own over the No. 2 spot.

And grabbed the double for the Phoenix with a 7-5 win of their own over the No. 2 spot. Campbell took his second singles win of the day with a 6-1, 6-0 result on Court 2. The senior has won his last three singles matches.

Zipay made it 3-0 for the Phoenix with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on Court 6. The junior is now 6-0 in singles and doubles this season.

With a 6-4, 6-0 result on Court 5, Antinheimo, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week, won the game for the Phoenix. The freshman is tied with Martin for a team-high six singles wins.

Martin and Veljko Kristic both added their second singles wins of the day with match tiebreak wins over the Nos. 1 and 3. Krstic is now 5-2 on the season. NEXT ONE Elon travels to Gardner-Webb on February 22. The match starts at 2 p.m RESULTS VS. SHOW

Single people 1. Daniel Martin (Elon) def. Lorenzo Martinetti (Shaw) 6-1, 6-0

2. Stephen Penagos (Elon) def. Aakashit Mahajan (Shaw) 6-4, 6-2

3. Veljko Kristic (Elon) def. Tom Letecheur (Shaw) 6-2, 6-0

4. Nicholas Campbell (Elon) def. Augustin Gastaldi (Shaw) 6-0, 6-3

5. Nicholas Condos (Elon) def. Paul Charvoz (Shaw) 6-1, 1-6, 10-5

6. Luke Queiroz (Elon) def. Ilya Skobelev (Shaw) 6-4, 6-0 Doubles 1. Nicholas Campbell / Ahmed Hosni (Elon) vs. Lorenzo Martinetti/ Aakashit Mahajan (Shaw) 4-3, unfinished

2. Oscar Antinheimo / Jake Pettingell (Elon) def. Paul Charvoz/Augustin Gastaldi (Shaw) 6-1

3. Stephen Penagos / Luke Queiroz (Elon) def. Tom Letecheur/Ilya Skobelev (Shaw) 6-1 Order of Finish: Doubles (3.2); Singles (3,6,1,4,2,5) RESULTS VS. GEORGIA STATE

Single people 1. Daniel Martin (Elon) def. Roberts Grinvalds (Georgian State) 6-2, 1-6, 10-6

2. Nicholas Campbell (Elon) def. Diego Padilha (State of Georgia) 6-1, 6-0

3. Veljko Kristic (Elon) def. Gabriele Datei (State of Georgia) 4-6, 6-1, 10-8

4. Diogo Morais (State of Georgia) defeated. Ahmed Hosni (Elon) 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-6

5. Oscar Antinheimo (Elon) def. Ricardo Batista (State of Georgia) 6-4, 6-0

6. Ben Zipay (Elon) def. Harrison Kim (State of Georgia) 6-2, 6-1 Doubles 1. Roberts Grinvalds/Diogo Morais (State of Georgia) def. Oscar Antinheimo / Daniel Martin (Elon) 6-3

2. Nicholas Campbell / Ahmed Hosni (Elon) def. Ricardo Batista/Diego Padilha (State of Georgia) 7-5

3. Nicholas Condos / Ben Zipay (Elon) def. Harrison Kim/Gabriele Dateei (Georgian State) 7-5 Order of Finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,6,5,1,3,4) –ELON–

