NIU beats first place ball state 84-77

Next game: at Miami 22-02-2023 | 6:00 PM ESPN+ WDKB 94-9 FM February 22 (Wednesday) / 6:00 PM bee Miami History

DeKALB, IL – Three days after Bowling broke Green’s 11-game winning streak, the Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team ended the Ball State Cardinals’ 10-game winning streak with an 84-77 win at the NIU Convocation Center for Cram The Convo .

“We beat two very good teams this week,” said the head coach Lisa Carsen after the Huskies won their fourth game of the last five. “I like where our team is now. We’re stuck with what we need to do. It’s been several people who have gone from possession to possession and game to game and I think that’s what makes us dangerous.” straight away.”

Higher guard Chelby Cooker (Racine, Wis./Shoreland Lutheran) led all scorers with 25 points, making 5 of 6 3-point attempts and 8 of 11 shots from general field. A’Jah Davis (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) led all players with 15 rebounds and added 17 points for her 49e career double double. She is now one double-double away from tying the NIU career record of 50 set by Tammy Hinchee in 1990. Sidney McCrea (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Prairie) had a season-high 14 points with four 3-pointers.

NIU (14-11, 6-8 MAC) broke a 56-56 tie in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run fueled by five consecutive Koker points as a McCree three made the score 64-56 with 7:50 remaining to go . Ball State responded with a 7-2 run over the next 2:14 to come within three, 66-63, on an Annie Rauch layup. NIU then held the Cardinals without a field goal for over three minutes, during which the Huskies cut the lead to seven as five consecutive runs from McCrea made the score 73–66 with 3:39 left in the game. Ball State only came close to five points the rest of the way, as NIU shot 87.5 percent from the field in the final quarter and made 11 of 14 free throws to come away with the 84–77 win.

“Our fourth quarter numbers are ridiculous,” said Carlsen. “The ball movement is really, really good. If you take good care of the basketball and make the right shots with every possession, good things will happen.”

The Huskies broke a 7-7 tie midway through the first quarter with a 10-3 run, fueled by a Jayden Marabel (Bolingbrook, Ill./Bolingbrook) jumper and capped by a McCrea three that made the score 17-10 with 3:25 left. The Huskies led 19-14 after the first quarter and extended the lead to eight early in the second quarter on a Jana Poisson (Matteson, Ill./Marian Catholic) three to make the score 22-14.

Ball State (22-5, 12-2 MAC) cut the deficit in half over the baskets of Ally Becki and Annie Rauch to make it 24-20 with 7:11 left until halftime. NIU then went on another 10-3 run with Koker scoring the final five points to give the Huskies an 11-point lead, 34-23, with 5:04 left in the second quarter. The Huskies took a 14-point lead into halftime when a Poisson hook shot went off the glass and came in at the buzzer to put NIU ahead 45-34. NIU shot 53.3 percent from the field in the first half, and Koker scored 20 points.

Trailing 51-37 5:47 to go into the third, Ball State came back roaring. Behind six points from Anna Clephane and five from Madelyn Bischoff, the Cardinals went on a 15-0 run over 4:30 to take a 52-51 lead at 1:17. Ball State led 54-53 in the final minute as NIU scored the final three points to take a 56-54 lead. NIU moved back to the front after forcing a Clephane jumper with 0:07 left that was missed. Davis grabbed the rebound and the Huskies got the ball all the way to their basket where Laura Nickel (Marshall, Wis./Marshall) was wide open for a layup at the horn.

“I think we had five consecutive passes,” Koker said of the last basket of the third. “A’Jah got the rebound, threw the exhaust to Sidney, then to me and on to Laura. It was perfect and a game like that epitomizes how we’ve been playing lately.”

NIU finished the game shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from the three-point line, with 10 of 19 attempts. The Huskies also held Ball State 6-for-20 from the three-point line, outscoring the Cardinals 33-28. Clephane led Ball State with 19 points, while Becki had 14 and eight assists. With the win, NIU has now beaten each of the top three teams in the Mid-American Conference: Bowling Green, Ball State, and Toledo.

The Huskies are on their way to face the Miami RedHawks on Wednesday, February 22. The tip at Millett Hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. NIU is back home at the Convocation Center on Saturday, February 25 at 1PM CT against Central Michigan for Senior Day. For tickets, log on to NIUHuskies.com or call the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at 815-753-PACK (7225).

–NIU–