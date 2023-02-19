Minnesota Gophers go to Penn State as Big Ten Hockey Champions!

The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team couldn’t quite win the Big Ten Regular Season title last weekend in Madison after losing to the Badgers on Saturday. The Gopher went to Happy Valley this weekend knowing that just two points against the Nittany Lions would earn them the title. Now they don’t even need that. Thanks to ohio stateAfter Thursday night’s shootout victory over Michigan in Columbus, the Gophers officially own sole possession of the Big Ten’s 2022-23 regular season championship, with four games remaining. The Gophers captured the No. 1 overall spot in the conference tournament and earned a first-round pick. But the Gophers still have enough to play for in their last four regular season games, and will have to do it with all their might.

The Gophers appeared to have escaped Madison without serious injury, but earlier this week that turned out not to be the case. At least the Gophers will be trailing a few defenders this weekend as junior captain Brock Faber has an upper body injury week in and week out and wears a sling on campus. He may still return for the regular season finale next weekend, when the Gophers host Ohio State. They will certainly miss freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley, who according to Gopher coach Bob Motzko is out to the playoffs with what has been dubbed an upper body injury. Chesley played the entire game in Madison on Saturday and appeared to be unaffected, but clearly something happened that will see him miss the last four games of the regular season. Perhaps it would be a good thing after the Gophers took the first round bye to give Chesley and possibly Faber an extra week to recover before the Gophers would host a Big Ten Semifinal on Saturday, March 11 at the 3M Arena in Mariucci.

Despite the losses, Minnesota will still have three full sets of defenders as Carl Fish will join the team and play a regular squad. But they have zero depth behind him as Minnesota will not pull the redshirt off senior Matt Staudacher. Minnesota is playing with an extra forward this weekend instead of the extra defender they usually like to play, and it means a full complement of services not only for Fish, but also for Luke Middlestadt and Cal Thomas, with one of them joining the second couple.

Minnesota also plans to capture the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with a good finish to the regular season. Despite their loss last Saturday, the Gophers remain No. 1 in the Pairwise rankings, ahead of No. 2 Quinnipiac who jumped them in the voter polls. The Gophers finish strong with series against #5 Penn State and #9 Ohio State, while the Bobcats close out their regular season with games against Yale, Brown Union and RPI, with Union the highest remaining team in pairwise at #35. There just isn’t much room for Quinnipiac to move up the ranks, especially if the Gophers can finish the regular season with a 3-1 record or better. Whatever happens in the conference tournaments, that should keep the Gophers in the #1 overall series and most likely a trip to Fargo for their regional and hopefully sans North Dakota.

Penn State is not going to lie down and let the Gophers roll over them in any way. The Nittany Lions fish both for their ice spot in their conference house and to climb the Pairwise as high as possible. Penn State currently ranks #5 in the Pairwise, just outside the #1 seed spot, but currently ranks sixth by 30 points in the Big Ten standings. The Nittany Lions hold a few games on both michigan state And Our lady who are tied for fourth with just one point ahead of them, so the chances of PSU earning at least the #4 spot and an opening round home series are likely. But they’ll have to get through the Gophers to make sure it doesn’t come down to the last possible weekend.

Penn State is one of the few Big Ten teams in their history to have achieved success against the Gophers. Heading into this weekend, Minnesota holds an all-time 21-17-1 record against the Nittany Lions dating back to the beginning of the PSU program in 2014. Pegula Arena had been a house of horrors for the Gophers until last season. Minnesota defeated the Nittany Lions en route to the Big Ten Regular Season title, but prior to last season, the Gophers had been 0-7-1 for the past four seasons.

It should be another series of two powerful fouls. Minnesota averages 4.00 goals per game to rank second in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation and Penn State averages 3.50 to rank third in the Big Ten and 10th in the nation. The two teams shared a series in Minneapolis in November, with PSU winning the opener 4-2 before Minnesota bounced back with a 3-1 victory on Saturday. The Gophers will look to get their acclaimed front line of Logan Cooley, Mathew Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud into more action this weekend than they did in November, when a Cooley assist was the trio’s lone point of the weekend. The Gophers will also need to start faster than they have in recent games. PSU scored the opening goal in both Minneapolis games, and if Minnesota falls behind early, the raucous Pegula crown, especially on THON weekend, will keep the Gophers heard all night. It’s time for Minnesota to take over the weekend early on Friday and keep the momentum going all weekend.

But it will be a tough task for Justen Close to play without two of his best defenders in front of him. Close has been great this season for the most part, but has had occasional disappointments. This weekend is not a time for either of them as the way PSU puts pucks on the net all the time there will be no such thing as a break this weekend for Close who was just named one of the semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award given to the university’s best hockey goalie. But Minnesota won’t get very far in March and April without Close playing at the top of his game anyway.

With the regular season title clinched, hopefully the Gophers can avoid a possible disappointment of not getting it themselves and can leave Pegula with at least a sweep to keep their momentum moving in a positive direction into the final weekend of the regular League. season.

HOW TO WATCH:

#2 Minnesota Gophers @ #7 Penn State Nittany Lions



Where: Pegula Ice Arena, University Park, Pennsylvania

When: 5:30 Friday/Saturday

TV: Big Ten Network

Current: Fox Sports. com

Radio 1130 AM/ 103.5 FM/ I Heart Radio app