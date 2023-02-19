Konnick’s status as Boyertown football coach in question following call for dismissal – PA Prep Live

BOYERTOWN >> Justin Konnick’s future as head coach at Boyertown was called into question this week.

Konnick, who completed his first year as Bears head football coach last fall, was asked to resign by the Boyertown government on Monday.

Requests for comment from Boyertown administrators were directed to district communications specialist Alison Moyer, who stated: This is a human resources matter. The municipality has nothing to say about personnel matters.

Konnick confirmed the resignation request when reached by telephone on Thursday.

Boyertown, a 1997 graduate who also heads the American Legion baseball program, has refused to step down.

I care about the kids, the football program, the community, and that’s why I came home to do that, Konnick said. I want to coach football. I want to be there.

High school coaching contracts are usually one-year contracts for the duration of the school year, as is the case for Konnick, meaning that a coaching contract must be renewed each year.

Konnick did not mention the reasons given by the Boyertown government that led to the call for resignation.

A significant amount of public support for Konnick has been shown this week, including extensive comments at the district’s school board meeting and an online petition.

Konnick was formerly the head baseball coach at Penn State-Berks, but chose to come home from 2021 to lead the Legion baseball team. He subsequently took over the football team, officially approved for the role on March 8, 2022.

The Bears went 5-6 last fall, Konnick’s first season in charge following the acquisition of TJ Miller, who stepped down after five years in the position to take on a managerial role at Gov. Mifflin. The season included wins over Upper Perkiomen, Pottsgrove and District 1-6A qualifier Owen J. Roberts. They also hosted the Eastern Conference Class 5A/6A championship game, losing to Williamsport.

Football players and parents attended and spoke at length during the public comment section of the Boyertown School Board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening at the district’s Education Center.

Nine players spoke during a lengthy commentary period.

What Coach Konnick does for us as a team goes so much beyond just us as players and as football players, junior Anthony Genovese said. I think everyone really needs to hear what he’s doing for us as humans as well.

Never in my nine years of Boyertown football have I felt my team as united as a family, together, and it’s all thanks to Coach Konnick, said Nick Billetta.

He taught us more than offense and defense, Nick Panarello added. He taught us life lessons. He taught us to stay strong even when we are down. He taught us to persevere, even when we think we can’t.

Board member Jeffrey Zawada thanked those who came to the meeting to express their feelings.

I appreciate everyone who came out tonight, he said. We listen. I appreciate the passion for all the people who showed up tonight. It means a lot and it shows the love you have for your coach which is hard to find these days.

In addition, a Keep Coach Justin Konnick petition was started on change.org on Wednesday afternoon, which had received more than 1,000 signatures. The petition has now been closed.

Konnick expressed appreciation for the public support, but does not want any further unease about his coaching status.

The support I received by speaking to children made me very emotional. Sometimes you wonder if you are making a difference. After hearing all that and the support I’ve received, I’m totally flattered.

I’m flattered, I am. But at the same time, I want people to focus on the positive of the football program and the school district.