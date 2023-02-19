Minnesota girls high school hockey state tournament bracket





One defending girls hockey champion will be the No. 1 for title defense this week at the Xcel Energy Center, the other will not. Defending champions Warroad are the top team in the Class A class, which was released Saturday morning, while Andover – the reigning Class 2A champions – is placed second among the big schools. The number 1 seed? Minnetonka, last year’s runner-up. The Skippers and Huskies shared a few matchups during the regular season. The winner’s round for each tournament will be played at the Xcel Energy Center. The semifinals and finals for each class will be broadcast on KSTC Channel 45. Quarterfinals can be viewed online at https://nspn.tv/MSHSL. The full brackets for each class are listed below and can be found at the MSHSL place. Brackets are updated daily with results throughout the tournament. MN CLASS 2A GIRLS STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT THURSDAY QUARTER-FINALS No. 2Andover vs. Rosemount, 11 a.m No. 3 Edina vs. Lakeville North, 1 p.m No. 1 Minnetonka vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park, 6 p.m No. 4 Gentry vs. No. 5 Moorhead, 8 p.m FRIDAY’S SEMI-FINAL Semi-final winners Thursday afternoon, 6 p.m Semi-final winners Thursday evening, 8 p.m SATURDAY’S FINAL Semi-final winners, 7 p.m MN CLASS A GIRLS STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT WEDNESDAY QUARTER-FINALS No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown vs. Mankato East, 11 a.m No. 3 Orono vs. Luverne, 1 p.m No. 1 Warroad vs. Albert Lea, 6 p.m No. 4 South St Paul vs. No. 5 Fergus Falls, 8 p.m FRIDAY’S SEMI-FINAL Quarterfinal winners Wednesday afternoon, 11am Wednesday night quarter final winners, 1pm SATURDAY’S FINAL Semi-final winners, 4 p.m

