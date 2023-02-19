Notre Dame football bungles offensive coordinator appointment

Does anyone need an aspirin?

After the events of the past week surrounding the Notre Dame football program, something stronger from a bigger bottle might suffice.

Hiring high-profile on-campus coaching had recently gone off without a hitch. Notre Dame football needs anyone after Brian Kelly flees to the Bayou? Four days later, Marcus Freeman stepped through that side door. Women’s Basketball Needs Someone to Replace Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw? In fact, Niele Ivey was hired on the heels (no pun intended, Muffet) of the announcement of McGraw’s retirement.

Baseball needs someone to revive a program that had languished to irrelevance? In three years, head coach Link Jarrett brought the program back to the College World Series for the first time in 20 years, injecting national championship DNA into every (hot) turn before heading home to the state of Florida.

Every high-profile hire that athletic director Jack Swarbrick oversaw seemed to turn to (blue and) gold.

More of the same was expected last week. Football needed an offensive coordinator. It looked like it had found an offensive coordinator. Then it went sideways.

The days that followed could best be classified as clumsy, clumsy, even downright weird. In the worst case, a certain four-letter word with show nailed to the end would suffice.

It wasn’t the best hour (at least in public) for Notre Dame football or Notre Dame athletics. From a collective Kumbaya feeling around the program last February to collective confusion in February. It got messy, then it got ugly.

It started on Super Bowl Sunday just minutes before kickoff with the classic news dump that offensive line coach/Svengali Harry Hiestand was retiring. In that way, after just a year back into his second Notre Dame assistant coaching stint, Hiestand wanted to spend more time with his family.

Why shoehorn that press release right before the start of the biggest football game of the season? Perhaps because bigger Notre Dame news was expected/expected/planned on Monday for the hiring of Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who had spent the weekend on campus. The university was so confident that Ludwig was the man to replace Tommy Rees that they paraded Ludwig through Compton Family Ice Arena during a weekend hockey game.

They arranged for cameras to capture him sitting next to Freeman. They weren’t there to see if goalkeeper Ryan Bschel could actually stand on his head, or to gauge how the Irish power play functioned. They were there to show off the new football boy. Here he is, the shot/script seemed to say, welcome him to the fam-u-lee (sorry).

Late Monday, a day that brought no press conference or official announcement, word began to leak that Ludwig was not the man. Or maybe he could still be the man. Or, hell, who knows. Somewhere along the way, something hit a snag. Maybe it was his $2.8 million buyout. Notre Dame is reportedly hesitant to pay it. A seemingly very public hiring process looked messy. Looked bad. And Notre Dame never likes to look bad.

A letter on all sides

For the next few days, those screaming from the social media shadows will set their sights on Swarbrick. The barbarians stood at the gate of the Gug. They called for Swarbrick to be fired. They demanded that senior associate director of athletics (football) Ron Powlus go as well. Some even suggested that Freeman, seemingly undermined by his boss by the non-hiring Ludwig, resign. Walk away.

It all carried social media/message boards during a slow mid-February week. By Thursday Swarbrick had apparently seen and heard enough. Rarely seen and rarely heard of during a hiring process, Swarbrick emerged from his office bunker to email those who questioned and clamored for his job. Any theories as to why Ludwig isn’t planning a move from Salt Lake City to South Bend? According to Swarbrick, all fiction.

Swarbrick paraphrased a line from one of his favorite movies, Field of Dreams, praising Irish football fans for their passion. He labeled that passion for the Ludwig situation as misdirected, then explained that nothing about not hiring Ludwig had to do with finances. It wasn’t about not wanting to pay a buyout. It wasn’t about money.

Wrongly aimed at deception?

Look it is always about money. Especially if someone (even the athletic director) says it’s not about money. It is.

College athletics today is a bigger business than any school principal or administrator could have ever imagined with name, image, and likeness collectives, instant eligibility transfers, and athletes legally allowed to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in any way they see fit. It has truly become a professional sport on a college campus.

The idea of ​​a Notre Dame student-athlete no longer fits nicely into the narrative of the campus experience. Those days are long gone. Athletes are closer to employees than students.

Money is the reason Kelly coaches at LSU. Money is why Mike Brey overstayed as Notre Dame basketball coach. Money.

Heck, even in the fourth paragraph of his Thursday letter, Swarbrick is about money. He encourages readers to join the school’s Rockne Athletics Fund annual membership levels, which range from $100 to $50,000, so that Notre Dame has the resources it needs to compete effectively with the most successful athletic programs in the country.

Here’s a 55 gallon barrel of gas, push it to that inferno.

Simply because Notre Dame is an academic institution has a lot of money doesn’t mean it will happen give out lots of money for athletics. This clouds the overall educational mission. Spending enough to stay competitive? To give the impression that they want to compete for national championships? Certainly. Spending so much that the optic puts too much emphasis on Saturday afternoons? Does not happen. Not at Notre Dame. Never.

That’s not old school. That’s just old.

Eventually, the outcry over the offensive coordinator hiring process will (maybe) stop and spring training will begin and we can see what kind of offense Gerad Parker, who was officially elevated to OC of tight ends, Coach Saturday will execute, what kind of quarterback Sam Hartman (imagine what he thinks) will be. Notre Dame football will look and feel like Notre Dame football again.

Soon Swarbrick (trending on Twitter Friday morning) will be covering hiring a men’s basketball coach. As with courting Ludwig, there may be buyout hurdles to overcome. There may come a time when Notre Dame will have to consider paying more than expected for the new man. There may be a day when Irish basketball fans have a simmer (more like a shrug) over an unforeseen event hiring twist.

There will also be a moment for Swarbrick to fire his rental shot again. Only this time, make it.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.