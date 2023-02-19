Canyon Crest student continues tennis initiative for low-income refugee students





Through a Tennis Without Borders initiative, a Canyon Crest Academy student has been teaching tennis to low-income and refugee students in San Diego. I like that I can give children the chance to play without having to bear the burden of the costs because I really love tennis and I think everyone who wants to play should have the chance to play, said Shaurya Bairaria , 16, a sophomore at Canyon Crest Academy. I think my goal is to give as many people as possible the opportunity to play tennis. Shaurya began coaching refugee children, from countries such as Kenya and elsewhere in Africa, and low-income children for free last year. He also partnered with the Internal Refugee Commission to run a tennis camp in El Cajon. At Walker Elementary, a Title 1 school that supports low-income students, he hosts a weekly free tennis program after school. Shaurya started playing football when he was younger but one day friends invited him to play tennis. He quickly picked it up. His goal is to play Division 1 tennis in college. I really liked it, said Shaurya. I kept playing more and more and got better at it. From that moment on I kept playing and got better and better at it than at football. He also has a separate company that pairs high school athletes with kids new to their sport. Shaurya and other high school students provide coaching in multiple sports, including tennis, water polo, swimming, and soccer. The company is intended to be a more affordable option compared to the more expensive coaching professionals typically offer. It also gives high school athletes a more flexible option for a more typical part-time job. We charge a very low rate compared to the average tennis lesson or sports lesson, says Shaurya. We try to get kids out of all sports. We have coaches from all sports. Shaurya said he is looking for volunteers. For more information, visit findyourteencoach.wixsite.com/teen-coach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delmartimes.net/lifestyle/story/2023-02-18/canyon-crest-student-continues-tennis-initiative-for-low-income-refugee-students The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos