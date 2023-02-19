Sports
ESPN gets its first chance to air hockey the Stadium Series game
Since ESPN won back the NHL rights two years ago, it has played the All-Star Game and Stanley Cup Finals on ABC. The only thing it hasn’t had is an offside.
That changes Saturday night when ABC has the Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.
ABC’s Saturday game package usually airs in the afternoon, but hockey gets the primetime slot with the NBA during its All-Star vacation.
Mark Gross, who oversees ESPN and ABC’s coverage as senior vice president, production and external events, said they’ve seen notes of how TNT and NBC did their outdoor games. However, each stadium game has its flavor and identity.
We’re excited because it’s a big event and it’s going to have a big event feel with the studio team on site, Gross said. We will also have skycam coverage over the ice as there is nothing to block it.
In addition to the aerial camera, ABC will use a drone to take additional aerial shots. In conjunction with the NHL, wireless microphones will also be available on select players and coaches.
The start of Saturday games on ABC on January 28 and the All-Star Game the following week marked the start of more games on both ABC and ESPN as the playoffs are in mid-April.
Now it continues from here, said play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough. Then, of course, we go straight into the playoffs, which is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s a drag once we get into that so I’m happy to get into it with some calm because once we get going it’s a whirlwind to say the least.
McDonough is in his second season with analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan. They were named ESPN/ABC’s top team after the Walt Disney Company regained the rights in 2021 with a seven-year deal.
One of the adjustments McDonough had to make when he started playing hockey is that Ferraro sits between the benches instead of next to him in the booth for most games. Ferraro, like most analysts, prefers to be at ice level because it’s easier to see and break down the game.
I think stepping on each other is the biggest concern because you can’t make eye contact. So I had to teach Sean cadence, and Sean had to learn when to jump in, Ferraro said. After you do it a few times, it will become rhythm.
Kaplan, also an online reporter for ESPN.com, said she asked about the opportunity to report to the rink after ESPN regained the rights, thinking she might get a few games. Eventually she was added to the top team.
Kaplan said the only thing she learned from Ferraro was receiving feedback from a narrow circle of people.
No one gives you a manual of this is what’s going to happen to you, if you’re suddenly thrust into a national television role. It was a lot of learning along the way, she said. It was rewarding because I was able to chart my own path. I want to stay true to myself and what I thought would be best for this role.
McDonough has credited Ferraro and Kaplan for helping them navigate arenas and getting to know coaches and players.
The comfort level is just so much higher for me this year. I thought I followed it pretty closely as a fan, but it’s a different animal when you’re doing this job, McDonough said.
Ilan Ben-Hanan, ESPN’s senior vice president, programming and acquisitions, said the schedule was more favorable this season because the NHL didn’t take a three-week break in February (which was made when the league thought it would compete in the Olympic Games). play in Beijing). ). No matches have also been moved due to COVID-19.
Ben-Hanan said there is the possibility of more Boston Bruins games being added to the schedule. The Bruins (41-8-5) are on track to tie the NHL single-season tally of 62 wins shared by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.
We feel well positioned for our schedule for the rest of the way, culminating in the Boston gigs. We embrace it, and it’s easy to follow if you’re a fan, he said.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
|
