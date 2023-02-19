Stopped Pitt Win Streak at Virginia Tech, 79-72





Next game: Georgia Tech 2/21/2023 | 19:00 ACC network 93.7 The fan February 21 (Tue) / 7 p.m Georgia Tech ZWARTSBURG, Va. Pitt saw his season-best six-game win steak halted on Virginia Tech Saturday as the Hokies shot 56 percent from the field and reached the free throw line 28 times as a season-high opponent en route to a 79-72 victory over the Panthers. Pitt had four double-digit goal scorers, but was plagued with erroneous calls throughout the game as the Panthers fell to 19-8 overall and 12-4 in ACC play. James Burton scored a team-high 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field while Federico Federico added 12 points and two steals. Neil Cummings had a strong showing with 11 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Greg Elliott Added 11 points while Guillermo Diaz Graham came off the bench and posted eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Pitt scored 40 points in the paint (third most of the season) and shot 47 percent from the field overall, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a bad night from the perimeter. The Panthers entered the game leading the ACC in three-point field goals, but managed to go just 3-of-18 (.167) from outside the arc. The three threes made were a season low for Pitt. Pitt jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first 4:23 of the game as Cummings and Elliott combined to score the first eight posts of the game for the Panthers and Federiko capped off the run with a transition finish at the rim. Virginia Tech used a 13-0 run to take an 18-11 lead as the Hokies hit a pair of threes and the Panthers suffered a four-minute scoring drought. Pitt continued to fight back for the rest of the half, coming within four on a Burton jumper at the 3:!3 mark, but the Hokies continued to answer from the free-throw line and the three-point series. Virginia Tech went 4-of-4 from the free throw line and Grant Basile hit his third 3-pointer of the half to finish with a 9-2 run to go into the breakup at 41-30. The Hokies made five threes and went 8-of-11 from the foul line in the first 20 minutes, while Pitt made only 1-of-6 from outside the arc and got to the free throw line just five times. Pitt fought back from double-digit deficits throughout the second half, but was unable to maintain momentum as Virginia Tech consistently answered each wave with a timely three or another trip to the free throw line. The Holyies finished the night 20-of-28 (.714), including 17 free throws in the second half, while also going 9-o-19 (.474) from three-point range. Basile led the way with 22 points and four 3-pointers, with Mylyjeal Poteat coming off the bench to score 15 points while going 7-of-9 from the foul line. Justyn Mutts, Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 12 points as Virginia Tech improved to 16-11 overall and 6-10 in the ACC. The Hokies, playing to a sold-out crowd, are now 12-3 at Cassell Coliseum. NEXT ONE Pitt wraps up his home schedule next week with games at the Petersen Events Center against Georgia Tech (Tuesday, February 21) and Syracuse (Saturday, February 25). The Panthers’ regular season home final against the Orange has already been announced as sold out, but tickets for Tuesday’s game against the Yellow Jackets are available HERE.

