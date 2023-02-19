Sports
Virat Kohli will say: Lyon’s stunning take on referee’s controversial call | Cricket
The firing of Virat Kohli is always an event in itself. There are two reasons for that. In the first place because of the value that is attached to it. With the stature he has in international cricket, it is of great value to the opposition in all circumstances. On Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi, it was arguably the most important of the game as Kohli seemed supreme and stood between Australia and a large first innings lead. Second, Kohli’s antics after being sacked or his dissatisfaction with the umpire’s decision are a sight to behold for any cricket fan.
On Saturday, both factors came into play, making his dismissal the first truly controversial moment, if we can call it that, of this Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has been played in fantastic spirits between the players of both India and Australia.
In the second session, debutant Matthew Kuhnemann managed to sneak past Virat Kohli’s bat and hit his pads. The former India captain was called out by on-field umpire Nitin Menon. He immediately went for a review that suggested he might have an inside edge. Kohli also asked his batting partner KS Bharat if the ball slid down the leg side. He was right in both his doubts.
Also read | Mark Waugh’s sharp response to Nitin Menon’s Kohli call; Gavaskar responds
The replays showed that the ball may have hit its pad and the bat at the same time. But because he was called out on the field, the third umpire – Richard Illingworth – had no conclusive evidence to overturn it by concluding that the ball hit his bat. He went along with the on-field umpire’s decision and requested ball-tracking. There, too, the tracker showed that the ball would have just cut the leg stump.
The third umpire decided to stay on the field at the umpire’s call and asked Menon to give the marching orders to Kohli, who was furious when he walked back to the pavilion for 44. He was not convinced at all. Even after returning to the locker room, Kohli was seen watching replays of his dismissal and voicing his displeasure.
The incident sparked a debate among Star Sports pundits. While everyone agreed it was a close call and could have gone either way, former Australian batsman Mark Waugh said “nine times out of 10 it wouldn’t have been knocked out.”
Nathan Lyon, who had bowled extremely well, taking the first four Indian wickets in the morning session and then returned to dismiss Bharat to complete his 22nd five-wicket haul, said “the right call was made.”
“I think the right decision was made. No doubt Virat would say that (he hit him) and it probably should have gone his way. Hats off to the umpires. It’s tough in these conditions. We bowlers try to apply pressure on them to get the decision in our favor. In the end, the decision was good,” said the off-spinner on Star Sports after the end of the second day.
“I think Virat was unlucky with the initial decision. It was a 50-50 call. Often times the referee wouldn’t give that out. On any other day it wouldn’t have been given out initially. You can argue it swept just a little over the kiss before the bat did. Tracking the ball also showed they would have just clipped the stumps, so by law they were right,” added Mark Waugh.
At the end of the day, Australia were 61/1 in their second innings, enjoying a 62-run lead after bowling India 1 run short of their first innings total of 263.
