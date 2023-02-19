Matt Rhule sends word about Nebraska football to recruits, Big Ten





Wanting to make Nebraska the mecca for college football player development, Matt Rhule is emphasizing ahead of his freshman season and using that as his main focus when recruiting. Nebraska has signed the No. 30 class for 2023, according to 247Sports nationally, and that includes a transfer that ranks among the best in the country. “I think all schools are great,” Rhule continued 247Sports’ College Football Recruiting Show this week. “What I’m saying is I’d like to think that after our time with Temple and Baylor and the history of Nebraska and the things that Coach (Tom) Osborne and his staff did, this should be one of the most important developing places in the country. It’s long been committed to things that are now staples (nationally), where it really started in Nebraska. Training tables and academic support. So I think if a young person really wants to develop, go to college, get a great education, compete for championships, become a great player, play in the National Football League and have an even better job after that – that’s where we live, eat and breathe. “And not every school is right for everyone. We’re going to have high expectations for our boys. We’re going to work really, really hard. But if they go all in, they’re going to love the University of Nebraska.” In the new era of college football, Nebraska is expected to be one of the leaders in name, image, and likenesses for athletes. However, Rhule says relationships will continue to be key in acquiring and selling prospective players based on what they’re going to get in his program over the next several years. “I think the most important thing is to recognize that it’s still about making sure young people have a good experience,” Rhule said. “Make sure you have a plan for them. A vision for them. And then your current players can say, ‘Hey, you know what they’re saying is true.’ That’s the number 1 for me For us, going into the transfer portal knowing there are some players who either knew us from our previous staff or recognized us from the NFL — obviously that helped us as we tried to get the program back to where it should be. “And name, image and likeness – I think players have a right to monetize what they can do and what they do on the football field and how it sells in the real world. I’m all for it. We’re not going to just buy young people. We want people who want to be here. But when they’re here, we want to make sure they’re taken care of based on their accessibility in the real world.” Get the fastest scores, stats, news, LIVE videos and more. CLICK HERE to download the CBS Sports Mobile app and get the latest news about your team today. Nebraska opens the season Aug. 31 in Minnesota in Rhule’s debut.

