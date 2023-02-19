Sports
Ohio State vs. Michigan Hockey: Watch the Outdoor Game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Free Live Streaming (2/18/23)
CLEVELAND, Ohio The Ohio State-Michigan hockey rivalry goes outside for the second time ever when they meet Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium at Cleveland’s Faceoff on the Lake. Puckdrop is at 4 p.m. Eastern.
WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial) and Sling TV (advertising offers).
The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines in a shootout on Thursday night after a 3-3 tie after overtime. Michigan center Adam Fantilli, considered the second best player available in the 2023 NHL Draft, had a goal for the Wolverines.
WHO: No. 4 Michigan (20-9-2) vs. No. 10 Ohio State (11/17/3).
When: Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Time: 4 p.m. East.
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland.
TV: Big Ten Network.
Cable channel finder: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimal/Altice, DIRECTV And Dish
Live streams: fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial version) and Sling TV (advertising offers).
Check out some of what Doug Lesmerises of cleveland.com wrote about the brothers who will face off again in Saturday’s rivalry game.
This is the best version of the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry Cleveland will ever host. This is Buckeyes vs. Wolverines hockey at a high level in a football stadium, which is enough in itself. But Saturday Face off on the lake at FirstEnergy Stadium will also feature two Strongsville brothers on opposite sides.
They go for each other’s throats, Steve Duke said of his sons Dylan (Wolverine sophomore) and Tyler (Buckeye freshman).
Go for each other’s throats like brothers.
They love eachother. They are best friends. But from a competitive standpoint, they both hate losing, and they’ll go after each other, Steve said.
About 400 friends and family, most wearing Ohio State/Michigan split caps ordered by their mother, Sharon, will watch the brothers battle it out on Saturday. The family moved to Michigan in late 2014 for hockey reasons, but both Tyler And Dylan list Strongsville as their hometown in their school cinema.
It will be a dream come true, Dylan said. You’re always watching the Winter Classic and NHL teams play outside, and you’re a little kid skating on your backyard rink, and you imagine yourself playing in one of those games. And to have the game in Cleveland, and against my brother, I mean, it’s really a dream come true for me and my family. I just can’t wait to take it all in.
You would see that everywhere. But what better place to watch it than with some 40,000 fans at the Browns’ home?
This isn’t the first time Cleveland has hosted an outdoor college hockey game — the Buckeyes and Wolverines faced 25,864 fans at Progressive Field in 2012. Among those in attendance — elementary school students Dylan and Tyler Duke.
According to College Hockey Inc., which was the 12th college outdoor game of this time. Now these types of games have been played more than 40 times, mostly in professional baseball and football stadiums. Michigan has played in eight previous such outdoor games, from the Wolverines’ home stadium to football stadiums at Michigan State and Notre Dame, to Detroit’s Comerica Park and Chicago’s Soldier Field, in addition to the Progressive Field game.
For team caps, jerseys or other equipment: Visit Fanatics, Lids, Champ Sports, Dick’s sporting goods And New Age.
