Father-son duo Barrie puts a new spin on ping pong

While holed up in their home on the south side during the pandemic, Darick and Ben Battaglia created 2Pong; “I compare it to tennis and pickleball… (but) there’s just a different technique”

With everyone stuck at home during the first few months of the pandemic, Barrie’s Battaglia family was looking for creative ways to keep themselves busy and entertained.

And like many who found themselves discovering new passions or creative outlets, out of that eventual boredom was born an idea for a new sport called 2 Pong.

“We were all in and sitting around the house together and finding things to do,” said Darick, who co-created the game with his oldest son Ben, which they describe as the “ultimate hand-eye athletic experience.”

Ben, who was in his freshman year at the University of Waterloo studying Recreation and Sports Business, returned to Barrie to be with his family. He told BarrieToday they were looking for things to do while trapped inside and found themselves playing a lot of ping pong.

“We had nightly competitions and that evolved over the weeks into trying to challenge ourselves and start experimenting and trying new things, using different items in the basement as paddles and playing stuff,” said the 22- birthday. “We had paddles taped to our hands and that’s actually where the idea started.”

The basement of the family’s southern Barrie home serves as a mecca for physical and creative activities, with father and son, along with Ben’s two younger siblings, using it for everything from karate training, boxing to dancing and billiards.

It was there, Darick said, that 2Pong evolved from something fun just for them to a game they knew had the potential to appeal to a much wider range of people.

“We started with the regular ping pong paddles and experimented with different things like sawing off the handles and just trying to hold the paddle itself,” said Ben. too natural and easy sport to pass up the opportunity.”

Eventually, they brainstormed and came up with the idea for the 2Pong glove, which was the result of combining a variety of different items they already had in the “dojo,” Darick said. Once they had a concept, they started contacting manufacturers of the things they had, which then led to talks with factories abroad.

“They started sending prototypes… and eventually we got to a place where we were happy with what we had,” added Darick.

The glove features a Velcro strap that allows the player to pull it tight to fit their hand properly, as well as a removable ball chamber that can accommodate up to three balls on each hand.

The game itself, Ben explains, is a variation on the traditional game of ping pong.

“The paddles resemble what a ping pong paddle would look like, although you don’t hold a paddle with a handle, you carry it on your hand and you have two. There are no backhands in our game, but using your non-dominant hand is the key point in 2Pong,” he added.

The patriarch of the family says everyone who has played has told them that 2Pong is actually easier than ping pong.

“We’re not trying to discredit ping pong, it’s a great game, but if you’re a beginner I think you’ll find it’s easier than you think because the paddles are attached to your body,” said Darick. “Traditional table tennis players will play and they’ll want it to be more like a ping pong game, where you can form shots and do things like that – but we’ll tell them ‘this isn’t ping pong’. This is 2Pong.”

Ben added: “I compare it to tennis and pickleball. They use the same type of court and net and layout, but the way you shoot it and the ball you use is just a slightly different technique.”

The original intention was not just to beat boredom, but to help Ben with a project for school, noted Darick, who said they quickly realized they had something amazing on their hands…both literally and figuratively.

“There was a point when we had to decide how far we wanted to go with this: ordering product, patent lawyers, engaging marketing companies. After the feedback we had from friends and family, we felt we were going to write those checks and see what happened next,” the father said.

Sales initially came in dribs and drabs, but after they changed their marketing strategy, they saw a huge increase in sales in recent weeks.

“At first we thought our market would be university students… so we spent a lot of time in that area. When we were doing a few trade shows, a racket sportsman came to the table. They were immediately very good at it and wanted to buy, so we shifted our focus to that market,” says Darick.

“Once we did that, we really noticed that our sales started to escalate.”

He says they’ve seen a 300 percent increase in sales in recent weeks and they now have customers from all over the country and the United States.

The chance to work so closely with his father was a great learning opportunity, Ben said.

“I think if I went through this on my own, with little to no experience, I would have no idea where I was going. To have him by my side… and to build our relationship from what it was, when most of the kids go to school and start to lose that… is pretty special,” he said.

It’s been just under a year since the duo officially launched 2Pong, and Ben admits he’s definitely a little surprised by its early success.

“The growth we’ve seen in recent weeks alone has surprised me,” he said. “I didn’t expect anything to happen so soon. I’m still balancing my school and business, and not ready to fully jump into 2Pong as I want to finish my degree, but the fact that the things are starting to roll and we’re gaining some momentum is pretty inspiring.

“And it’s cool to see all the work we’ve been doing starting to pay off.”

Check out their website for more information click here.