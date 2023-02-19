Sports
Father-son duo Barrie puts a new spin on ping pong
While holed up in their home on the south side during the pandemic, Darick and Ben Battaglia created 2Pong; “I compare it to tennis and pickleball… (but) there’s just a different technique”
With everyone stuck at home during the first few months of the pandemic, Barrie’s Battaglia family was looking for creative ways to keep themselves busy and entertained.
And like many who found themselves discovering new passions or creative outlets, out of that eventual boredom was born an idea for a new sport called 2 Pong.
“We were all in and sitting around the house together and finding things to do,” said Darick, who co-created the game with his oldest son Ben, which they describe as the “ultimate hand-eye athletic experience.”
Ben, who was in his freshman year at the University of Waterloo studying Recreation and Sports Business, returned to Barrie to be with his family. He told BarrieToday they were looking for things to do while trapped inside and found themselves playing a lot of ping pong.
“We had nightly competitions and that evolved over the weeks into trying to challenge ourselves and start experimenting and trying new things, using different items in the basement as paddles and playing stuff,” said the 22- birthday. “We had paddles taped to our hands and that’s actually where the idea started.”
The basement of the family’s southern Barrie home serves as a mecca for physical and creative activities, with father and son, along with Ben’s two younger siblings, using it for everything from karate training, boxing to dancing and billiards.
It was there, Darick said, that 2Pong evolved from something fun just for them to a game they knew had the potential to appeal to a much wider range of people.
“We started with the regular ping pong paddles and experimented with different things like sawing off the handles and just trying to hold the paddle itself,” said Ben. too natural and easy sport to pass up the opportunity.”
Eventually, they brainstormed and came up with the idea for the 2Pong glove, which was the result of combining a variety of different items they already had in the “dojo,” Darick said. Once they had a concept, they started contacting manufacturers of the things they had, which then led to talks with factories abroad.
“They started sending prototypes… and eventually we got to a place where we were happy with what we had,” added Darick.
The glove features a Velcro strap that allows the player to pull it tight to fit their hand properly, as well as a removable ball chamber that can accommodate up to three balls on each hand.
The game itself, Ben explains, is a variation on the traditional game of ping pong.
“The paddles resemble what a ping pong paddle would look like, although you don’t hold a paddle with a handle, you carry it on your hand and you have two. There are no backhands in our game, but using your non-dominant hand is the key point in 2Pong,” he added.
The patriarch of the family says everyone who has played has told them that 2Pong is actually easier than ping pong.
“We’re not trying to discredit ping pong, it’s a great game, but if you’re a beginner I think you’ll find it’s easier than you think because the paddles are attached to your body,” said Darick. “Traditional table tennis players will play and they’ll want it to be more like a ping pong game, where you can form shots and do things like that – but we’ll tell them ‘this isn’t ping pong’. This is 2Pong.”
Ben added: “I compare it to tennis and pickleball. They use the same type of court and net and layout, but the way you shoot it and the ball you use is just a slightly different technique.”
The original intention was not just to beat boredom, but to help Ben with a project for school, noted Darick, who said they quickly realized they had something amazing on their hands…both literally and figuratively.
“There was a point when we had to decide how far we wanted to go with this: ordering product, patent lawyers, engaging marketing companies. After the feedback we had from friends and family, we felt we were going to write those checks and see what happened next,” the father said.
Sales initially came in dribs and drabs, but after they changed their marketing strategy, they saw a huge increase in sales in recent weeks.
“At first we thought our market would be university students… so we spent a lot of time in that area. When we were doing a few trade shows, a racket sportsman came to the table. They were immediately very good at it and wanted to buy, so we shifted our focus to that market,” says Darick.
“Once we did that, we really noticed that our sales started to escalate.”
He says they’ve seen a 300 percent increase in sales in recent weeks and they now have customers from all over the country and the United States.
The chance to work so closely with his father was a great learning opportunity, Ben said.
“I think if I went through this on my own, with little to no experience, I would have no idea where I was going. To have him by my side… and to build our relationship from what it was, when most of the kids go to school and start to lose that… is pretty special,” he said.
It’s been just under a year since the duo officially launched 2Pong, and Ben admits he’s definitely a little surprised by its early success.
“The growth we’ve seen in recent weeks alone has surprised me,” he said. “I didn’t expect anything to happen so soon. I’m still balancing my school and business, and not ready to fully jump into 2Pong as I want to finish my degree, but the fact that the things are starting to roll and we’re gaining some momentum is pretty inspiring.
“And it’s cool to see all the work we’ve been doing starting to pay off.”
Check out their website for more information click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.collingwoodtoday.ca/local-news/barrie-father-son-duo-puts-new-spin-on-ping-pong-6575254
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No reports during canine flu pandemic in Montana
- Inside Boris Johnson’s attempt to influence Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal
- Epigenetic or social factors – what predicts health and aging better?
- How to Watch Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 on TV and Live Stream
- Routine school-based vaccination plummeted in Ontario during pandemic, new report finds
- Dollar retreats from six-week peak, Swedish krona jumps
- Tips for keeping your heart healthy for American Heart Month by Tidelands Health
- Pirelli quietly launches new allroad and gravel bike tires
- Catching disease to prevent disease?
- West Texas A&M Football Announces Coaching Staff Expansion
- colorectal cancer prognosis prediction model incorporating perioperative longitudinal serum tumor markers: a retrospective longitudinal cohort study.
- Samsung Goes Big With 2023 Neo QLED 8K And 4K TVs, Now Rolling Out