Huskies rocked by Late Miami Rally





Next game: at Ohio 2/21/2023 | 6 p.m ESPN3/+ February 21 (Tue) / 6 p.m bee Ohio History DEKALB, Ill. A late Miami run in regulation forced overtime, and the RedHawks outlasted the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team, 66-65, in overtime on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 18) at the NIU Convocation Center. Anthony Crump (Inkster, Michigan) recorded his third career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, along with five assists and four steals. Zarique Nutter (Newark, NJ) added 16 points, Darweshi Hunter (Phoenix, Ariz.) scored 14 runs and Harvin Ibargu (Cali, Colombia) scored 12 runs. “Disappointed with the result, we didn’t finish anything we were capable of,” said the NIU head coach Rashon Burno . “A 20 point lead with nine (minutes) left, I thought we were getting out of character, we weren’t playing our style of play in terms of composure, playing for each other. (Miami) did a good job going through the transition they went to the zone and we didn’t make shots to get them out of the zone and that gave life to them and we didn’t execute well. With NIU leading 53-34 and just over nine minutes to play, Miami went on a 9-0 run to cut the Huskie lead to 55-44 with 6:38 left. Nutter stopped the RedHawk run with a triple, but the visitors answered with the final 14 rule points, including an off-balance triple by Anderson Mirambeaux with less than five seconds left to tie the game at 58, forcing overtime . In overtime, NIU scored first on a bucket from Ibarguen on a feed from Nutter, but Miami scored the next four to take their first lead of the game, 62-60. An Ibarguen dunk of Crump tied the game again, only for the RedHawks to score the next four to take a 66-62 lead with 22 seconds left. A triple by Hunter, his third of the game, cut Miami’s lead to 66–65 and the Huskies forced a turnover on the inbound pass to get the ball back with 14 seconds left, just one down. NIU had a few looks in the final seconds, but neither would fall as Miami escaped with the one-run victory. Mirambeaux led the RedHawks with 18 points, Morgan Safford added 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Mekhi Lairy and Ryan Mabrey each scored 12 points. NIU raced to a 15-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game, with Nutter scoring half a dozen of 15 to get the Huskies off to a quick start. The Huskies led 10 at halftime, 32-22. Crump had 13 points, 6-of-7 from the floor, to lead all scorers. Lairy was six points ahead of Miami. NIU shot 51.9 percent (14 of 27) from the field in the first 20 minutes, while Miami only shot 36.4 percent (8 of 22). After Miami scored the first two points of the second half, NIU used a 1-0 run to increase its lead to 42-24 with just over 16 minutes left to play. The RedHawks cut the deficit to a dozen before the Huskies used a 10-2 blowout to take a 53-34 lead with 9:22 left. NIU will hit the road again next week for a few games, starting with a trip to Athens, Ohio to face the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, February 21. The Huskies will then visit Central Michigan on Saturday, February 25.

