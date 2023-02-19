BCC vs CCC Player stats for match 1





Player stats BCC vs CCC, Guwahati Premier League 2023, match 1 – Who will win today’s match between Bud Cricket Club and City Cricket Club. Bud Cricket Club and City Cricket Club take on each other on February 19 (Sunday) at 10am IST. BCC vs CCC takes place at the Judges Field, Guwahati.





BCC in return for CCC Head to Head Records for Match 1 between Bud Cricket Club and City Cricket Club Venue Records at Judges Field, Guwahati Total number of games played 29 Games won by batting first 10 Games won at bat second 18 Average score in the first innings 115.2 Average score in the second innings 110.8 Highest total recorded 160 Lowest total recorded 40 Toss Prediction for BCC vs CCC Match BCC vs CCC Player Stats, Bud Cricket Club Player’s Recent Batting Records (T20) M – matches, R – runs, RS – recent scores, avg. – average runs, AFP – average fantasy points (last 10 games) player name m R RS Avg AFP Parvez Aziz (LGB) 5 24 0, 0, 11, 8, 5 4.8 39 Abhilash Gogoi (RHB) 5 15 1, 0, 0, 3, 11 3 37.4 Rishav Das (RHB) 5 82 8, 10, 35, 7, 22 16.4 28.4 Erik Roy (RHB) 5 33 1, 9, 11, 10, 2 6.6 21.6 Jitu Ali (LGBT) 5 33 6, 7, 1, 2, 17 6.6 14.5 Hardeep Singh (RHB) 3 21 2, 18, 1 7 12.5 Riyan Parag (RHB) 5 206 75, 2, 49, 52, 28 41.2 82.4 Kaushik Giri (RHB) 5 85 3, 5, 24, 41, 12 17 64.8 Swarupam Purkayastha (RHB) 5 80 10, 15, 18, 20, 17 16 54.5 Manisankar Murasingh (LGB) 5 24 7, 0, 11, 5, 1 4.8 47.1 Bikash Singh (RHB) – – – – – BCC vs CCC Player Stats, City Cricket Club Player’s Recent Batting Records (T20) M – matches, R – runs, RS – recent scores, avg. – average runs, AFP – average fantasy points (last 10 games) player name m R RS Avg AFP Sibsankar Roy (LGB) 5 97 0, 10, 20, 14, 53 19.4 47.7 Pallav Kumar Das (LGB) 5 54 11, 10, 5, 12, 16 10.8 41.9 Rahul Hazarika (LGB) 5 109 39, 24, 13, 7, 26 21.8 32.9 Virat Singh (LGB) 5 153 18, 52, 21, 40, 22 30.6 30.7 Romario Sharma (LGB) 5 52 4, 10, 22, 13, 3 10.4 27.1 Hrishikesh Tamuli (RHB) 5 89 2, 43, 15, 16, 13 17.8 25.6 Wasiqur Rahman (RHB) 5 22 0, 0, 6, 15, 1 4.4 22.8 Rohan Hazarika (LGB) 2 21 0.21 10.5 12.3 Raj Agarwal (RHB) 5 14 2, 0, 5, 0, 7 2.8 33 Dibakar Johri (RHB) 3 24 0, 17, 7 8 25.3 Aditya Barua (RHB) – – – – – BCC vs CCC Player Stats, Bud Cricket Club Player’s Recent Bowling Records (T20) M – Matches, W – Wickets, RW – Recent Wickets, Avg. – Average Wickets, AFP – Fantasy Points (last 10 matches) player name m W RW Avg AFP Pushparaj Sharma (RS) 5 4 0, 2, 0, 0, 2 0.8 44.3 Abu Nechim (RMF) 5 3 0, 0, 0, 1, 2 0.6 40 Nipan Deka (RM) 5 3 0, 1, 0, 2, 0 0.6 35.6 Sundeep Rabha (RMF) – – – – – Rohit Singh (LS) – – – – – Riyan Parag (LB) 5 5 0, 2, 1, 1, 1 1 82.4 Kaushik Giri (OB) 5 6 2, 2, 0, 2, 0 1.2 64.8 Swarupam Purkayastha (OB) 5 8 0, 3, 1, 2, 2 1.6 54.5 Manisankar Murasingh (RM) 5 6 2, 1, 2, 1, 0 1.2 47.1 Bikash Singh (RM) – – – – – BCC vs CCC Player Stats, City Cricket Club Player’s Recent Bowling Records (T20) M – Matches, W – Wickets, RW – Recent Wickets, Avg – Average Wickets, AFP – Average Fantasy Points (last 10 matches) player name m W RW Avg AFP Bikash Chetri (SLO) 5 5 0, 1, 3, 0, 1 1 74.2 Jogeswar Bhumiz (RFM) 5 8 3, 1, 0, 0, 4 1.6 68.2 Pritam Das (RMF) 5 9 1, 2, 3, 1, 2 1.8 41.7 Rajjakuddin Ahmed (RM) 5 3 1, 0, 0, 1, 1 0.6 40.6 Abhijot Singh Sidhu (SLO) 5 4 0, 1, 1, 0, 2 0.8 37.3 Raj Agarwal (OB) 5 4 1, 2, 1, 0, 0 0.8 33 Dibakar Johri (RMF) 3 1 0, 0, 1 0.3 25.3 Aditya Barua (RS) – – – – – Head to Head Stats – Bud Cricket Club player records against City Cricket Club in their last 5 matches R – Runs, Avg – Average Runs, W – Wickets, Avg W – Average Wickets, RR – Recent Scores, RW – Recent Wickets player name R Avg W Avg. W RR RW Parvez Aziz (LGB | SLO) 24 4.8 6 1.2 0, 0, 11, 8, 5 3, 1, 0, 1, 1 Abhilash Gogoi (RHB) 6 6 2 2 6 2 Head to Head Stats – City Cricket Club player records against Bud Cricket Club in their last 5 matches Bud Cricket Club player records at Judges Field M – Matches, R – Runs, Avg – Average Runs, W – Wickets, Avg W – Average Wickets, RR – Recent Scores, RW – Recent Wickets player name m R Avg W Avg. W RR RW Parvez Aziz (LGB | SLO) 5 75 15 0 0 9, 26, 31, 9, 0 – Abhilash Gogoi (RHB) 5 19 3.8 3 0.6 1, 3, 14, 1, 0 1, 0, 1, 0, 1 Rishav Das (RHB | OB) 5 124 24.8 0 0 38, 31, 30, 0, 25 – Erik Roy (RHB) 5 33 6.6 0 0 1, 9, 11, 10, 2 – Swarupam Purkayastha (RHB|OB) 5 139 27.8 4 0.8 10, 18, 44, 46, 21 0, 0, 0, 2, 2 Pushparaj Sharma (RHB | RS) 5 1 0.2 4 0.8 0, 0, 1, 0, 0 0, 2, 0, 0, 2 Nipan Deka (RHB | RM) 5 14 2.8 7 1.4 13, 0, 1, 0, 0 0, 2, 0, 2, 3 City Cricket Club player records at Judges Field M – Matches, R – Runs, Avg – Average Runs, W – Wickets, Avg W – Average Wickets, RR – Recent Scores, RW – Recent Wickets player name m R Avg W Avg. W RR RW Sibsankar Roy (LGB | OB) 5 87 17.4 1 0.2 0.33, 46, 0.8 0, 1, 0, 0, 0 Pallav Kumar Das (LGB | RM) 5 253 50.6 0 0 62, 72, 68, 12, 39 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Rahul Hazarika (LGB | OB) 5 84 16.8 0 0 1, 24, 0, 8, 51 – Romario Sharma (LGB | OB) 5 133 26.6 0 0 38, 19, 59, 8, 9 – Hrishikesh Tamuli (RHB) 5 65 13 0 0 1, 24, 2, 30, 8 – Wasiqur Rahman (RHB) 5 82 16.4 0 0 10, 13, 4, 29, 26 – Raj Agarwal (RHB | OB) 5 23 4.6 3 0.6 7, 0, 2, 14, 0 1, 0, 0, 1, 1 Dibakar Johri (RHB | RMF) 3 24 8 1 0.3 0, 17, 7 0, 0, 1 Pritam Das (RHB | RMF) 5 5 1 6 1.2 0, 0, 5, 0, 0 3, 3, 0, 0, 0 Rajjakuddin Ahmed (RHB | RM) 5 56 11.2 7 1.4 34, 1, 21, 0, 0 1, 2, 0, 2, 2 Where can you watch BCC vs CCC Live in India? The match between BCC and CCC will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. BCC selection: Parvez Aziz, Abhilash Gogoi, Rishav Das, Erik Roy, Jitu Ali, Hardeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Kaushik Giri, Swarupam Purkayastha, Manisankar Murasingh, Bikash Singh, Pushparaj Sharma, Abu Nechim, Nipan Deka, Sundeep Rabha and Rohit Singh. CCC Squad: Sibsankar Roy, Pallav Kumar Das, Rahul Hazarika, Virat Singh, Romario Sharma, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Wasiqur Rahman, Rohan Hazarika, Raj Agarwal, Dibakar Johri, Aditya Barua, Bikash Chetri, Jogeswar Bhumiz, Pritam Das, Rajjakuddin Ahmed and Abhijot Singh Sidhu

