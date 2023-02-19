Bringing Nigeria back to World Squash is at the top of the NSF agenda Boye Oyerinde The Sun Nigeria

By means of help you

Nigeria is about to make a huge comeback in the top league of squash according to the proclamation of the president, the Nigeria Squash Federation in this interview with Sunday Sun Sports.

He says that with eight Nigerians currently members of the Professional Squash Association (PSA), preparing more players to play in the world circuit, the World Team Championship and especially the British Open Championship is a goal his board is working hard towards to reach soon.

Oyerinde also talks about looking after younger players, but says states have a role to play in ensuring the problem of age cheating is eradicated in age-class tournaments.

can we meet you?

Answer: My name is Boye Oyerinde, President of the Nigeria Squash Federation. In terms of sports, I have tried many sports. I played football, table tennis and then I got to play squash in the year 2000 and I loved it. Of course I was used to playing table tennis with a small paddle and on my first attempt at squash I hit the ball as if I were playing table tennis.

Incidentally, a friend’s uncle who was watching asked me if I had played squash before and I said no. He was impressed and just told me if I kept going I would go far. It was amazing.

From then on I tried the game, my interest grew and I played regularly. I joined the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club and was captain of the squash section. I also played in the Ikoyi Club 1938 and also made my mark in the Squash section.

Then I became the Tournament Director of the Lagos State Squash Association from where I became the South West Representative and my current position as President since 2017.

How would you describe your first term in office?

It was a learning process on some levels. It was satisfying to know that I could achieve the vision I had for the game and that was satisfying. I remember when I was tournament director in Lagos State the then Commissioner of Sports was Enitan Oshodi and I remember talking to him. He told me to do what I did for Lagos State on a national level.

I had a vision of what I wanted to do, but how was it all another ball game. You had to be there to know. There were, of course, challenges of meeting people other than those you already know and understand.

At the national level, there were people with different mindsets, goals (though common goals).

What were those challenges?

When you’re on the fence or on the outside of a place, you have a certain mindset about how you think things should be done. But when you get in there, you see the multifaceted challenges of dealing with the Ministry of Sports, your board members, officials, coaches and with the players.

It was his responsibility to harmonize things as best he could with the resources available so that no aspect suffers. We have tried to do our bit for the parties involved and it has paid off and we were delighted that where we are now is not where we were when we came on board six years ago.

Last year was one of our most successful in the country for a long time. We had so many tournaments in the seniors and juniors.

Locally we had former junior champion who rose to the rank of national number 1 player who rose to 184 in the world just playing tournaments in Nigeria. The level of play among our players has grown and we have been able to train our officials to World Squash level 2 and some of our coaches as well. Today we have a ranking for Nigerian players.

How many Nigerians are in the World Squash Ranking?

At the level we have about eight and none in the juniors. The reason we are not concerned with that at the moment is that to get ranked our players have to play in many tournaments in the international circuit. To enjoy it, you have to travel and that entails costs that are not available to us for the children.

For now, we’re focusing on them on the home front. The senior players we can confirm are on the PSA ranking.

How do you deal with the problem of age cheating?

We managed to reduce that by no less than 90%. Every player who plays on the Nigeria circuit is registered. Once the player registers, the age cannot change as it is part of the information process.

If for any reason there is cause for correction, there must be evidence. What we do is all the information provided is in our database so when a player enters a tournament we randomly ask what his or her age is and if we get anything other than what is in our database the player would not be accredited are. The player must justify the change or risk not playing in that tournament.

We’ve seen cases where a player tells you a different age than what’s in our database and we just went online and found out that the player was lying.

While a player may be disqualified from the tournament, we don’t want to discourage them either. We issue a warning to let him know we have his details. You find out that the age fraud is due to ignorance or done intentionally by their coaches because the coaches want to win at all costs.

We also don’t blame the coaches because the states put pressure on them when they go to a tournament to win or they won’t be sponsored next time. That forces them to do anything to return with medals. We want to change that story. We want a situation where the coaches can train the players over time so that there is a level of consistency.

The federation wants a situation where coaches don’t just sit and do nothing for more than six months, but wait a few weeks until a tournament before training with their players. It is impossible to coach a player for a week and then expect to win. And due to a lack of money, these coaches do everything they can to impress their clients.

Have clubs been part of squash development so far?

Many of the activities that take place in squash today are due to clubs. Most of the tournaments held today are organized by the clubs. Last year Old Trafford sponsored our Champions Challenge and here at the Teslim Balogun stadium we planned the Yellow Dot junior tournament. There have been so many tournaments.

When clubs like Ikoyi Club or Lagos Country Club hold tournaments, we ask them to add junior tournaments. Apapa Club sponsored a tournament two years ago. Professional players are associated with most clubs because there are facilities there. Many clubs in Nigeria today are deserted and risky to play at.

In Ibadan, for example, we hold most of the tournaments in the Recreation Club. So we owe the clubs a lot.

What happened to major international tournaments?

We can look at it from two sides. When I was a tournament director in Lagos State, we ran $40,000 tournaments, but how many Nigerian players come out of the qualifying rounds, maybe one or two.

You find out that our players can’t compete or learn from players who play in the circuit and our players didn’t learn the way we wanted them to. If I knew what I know now as president of the federation, I wouldn’t have encouraged such a thing. That does not mean that we will not organize such tournaments. We intend to run a top class tournament but not in the range of that amount as we used to be in Lagos State.

We’ve realized that the bigger the tournament, the less likely our players are to benefit. That’s why we went down by playing closed circuit tournaments, giving our players more playing time while also earning ranking points to improve their ranking in the international circuit.

The tournaments we talked about are international but professional players are discouraged because of the prize money. They factor in the cost of airfare instead of getting 30 points, but it turns out to be an advantage for our players here as they can play more games and earn money too. The $1000 closed circuit tournaments are cheaper and easier for stakeholders to sponsor.

We are now moving into the $3,000 to $5,000 tournaments where we will have one or two professionals play, but instead of knockouts, we will have round-robin so that instead of getting knocked out in one game, our players will have more can play games.

All those days of running $40,000 tournaments, we just enjoyed ourselves because we saw good squash, but we had no development value. Now as president, I look at things from a development standpoint.

Are there any plans to have one or two players on the international circuit?

The strategy here for us is to get the players to play first in ranking tournaments which would give them a chance to play in top flight events.

Basic program?

We started our basic programs about five years ago when we distributed kits, rackets, balls and goggles to states of the federation. We called the state coaches to a training program in Kwara and then Abuja where we trained them and gave them a program to follow. Facilities and kits are key to the development of the sport and we have sponsors to help with equipment. We are excited about the results coming in. We have a monitoring team that ensures that the coaches do what is expected of them.

What happened to the British Open, a major competition for Nigerian players?

I hope we return to the British Open soon. What we’ve been doing over the last few years is looking at how best to get Nigeria back on the international scene like the 2019 World Team Championships and we’ve registered our presence. But we registered our attendance and we also tried to go to Malaysia, where visa issues against Israel led to a cancellation at the end of the day. This year we hopefully look forward to getting our full compliment to New Zealand for the World Team Championship.