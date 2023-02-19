Live Cricket Score – India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 3 | Cricbuzz.com

Can India join Australia on day 3?

Australia went out for 113!

Ravindra Jadeja finishes with numbers of 7 for 42! No exaggerated pace this morning as the spin duo rattled the visitors like never before. Australia batted just over an hour and a half on Day 2 to lose their nine wickets for the addition of just 52 runs. India are now 114 runs away from doubling their lead in the series.

Six wicket haul for Jadeja!

Nathan Lyon becomes Jadeja’s sixth wicket. He goes on a big ride and drives it in on the stumps.

Fifer for Jadeja!

Another batter falls trying to reverse the sweep. Jadeja pushed one through the leg stump and there was no twist. Alex Carey relied on his reverse sweep, but it caught him off guard when he missed and the ball hit the leg stump.

Seven down!

The drinking break didn’t come as a stoppage as right after that Pat Cummins thought it was a good idea to try and play an extended sweep shot and missed all together getting cleaned up. This is a collapse of the highest order as Australia fell to 95 for 7.

Six down…

Ashwin and Jadeja struck to each choose a different wicket. It goes south very quickly for the visitors here. Despite the morning’s evidence, Matt Renshaw went for a sweep against Ashwin and got stuck with his leg in front of it. Handscomb then provided a spinning delivery to Kohli on first slip. Australia is 95 to 6 after a terrible first hour!

Trouble for Australia!

Marnus Labuschagne is gone! That ball stayed a little low, but the Aussie batter could have deployed that ball on the forefoot. This was a faster delivery from Jadeja going straight and Labuschagne misjudged the length and went on the back foot. But the ball slid on and even stayed a little low to sneak under Labuschagne’s vertical bat and hit the stumps. Australia have now lost three wickets within the first hour on Day 3.

STANDS:

Steven Smith vs. Ashwin

For 2020: 14 turns | 348 runs | 570 balls | 3 fired

Since 2020: 9 turns | 73 runs | 149 balls | 5 fired

Ashwin removes Steve Smith again…

India made a big incision here early on day 3. Steve Smith wanted to play positive against Ashwin and paid the price for this. He attempted a sweep against a spinning pitch, but couldn’t get close. The ball hit the front cushion and the umpire ruled that out. Smith looked it over, but the original call was kept because the impact was the referee’s call. Another cheap exit for Smith and India have their third.

India loses review…

A big LBW call against Marnus Labuschagne was rejected and Rohit Sharma checked it out after a mini-conference with Ashwin, KS Bharat and Kohli. No glove was involved, but the impact of the ball hitting Labuschagne on the thigh was outside the stump, meaning India loses a rating. It was a risky shot to play – a reverse sweep – but Labuschagne gets away with it this time.

Ashwin strikes first!

The adventurous Travis Head is gone! He had led the way with a smooth start late on Day 2 and even got a boundary today, but Ashwin struck. He lured the southpaw forward and got him to a nick. KS Bharat made a good catch in the back.

Prelude – Second Innings Shootout!

So here’s where we are. From 139 for 7, India made a spectacular recovery through the efforts of R Ashwin and Axar Patel meaning Australia squandered a golden opportunity to take a big first innings lead. Instead, India finished 1 run short of Australia’s total and the game turned into a shootout in the second innings.

Australia then started their second innings energetically, reaching 61 for 1 in 12 overs. But there’s plenty of time left in the test for them to try and finish all day 3 and keep their series parity hopes alive. That’s easier said than done on an Indian ground, so a fascinating day of play is just around the corner.

Here is our man Ganesh at the venue about the late partnership that revitalized India.