What does XFL stand for? Definition of ‘X’ in football league acronym is not what most think

The XFL will be revived again in 2023 and football fans are looking forward to the return of the spring league.

Right now, fans have a lot of questions about the league. Who are the head coaches? What about the starting quarterbacks? And what are the main rule differences between the new spring league and the NFL?

That said, there has also been an ongoing demand that has occupied football fans since the start of the competition in 2001.

What does the abbreviation XFL stand for?

Indeed, many have assumed that “Xtreme” is the answer to this question, but it actually isn’t. Here’s an overview of the competition’s three-letter title and why it has had different meanings over the years.

What does XFL stand for?

The name XFL does not actually stand for anything. As mentioned, the “F” and “L” in the acronym would presumably stand for “football league”, but the “X” in the title has no word associated with it.

Why is that? Here’s an explanation from Brett Forrest, as described in his book “Long Bomb: How the XFL became TV’s biggest fiasco“:

Vince McMahon, a blunt billionaire, brow overworker, was about to reinvent football. So he made plans when he announced a new professional football league in February 2000. It was called the XFL. The letters, McMahon was quick to point out, meant nothing. had come to recognize as the standard signpost for “aggressive.” No, this was just XFL.

Despite this, over the years many have assumed that the “X” stood for “Xtreme”. Indeed, that was reportedly what the original owner of the XFL, Vince McMahon, wanted it to be. After all, that branding matched well with the product on the field, which was said to be more violent and, well, more extreme than NFL games.

However, an “Xtreme Football League” already existed when the XFL was founded. The Xtreme League was founded in 1999 and would play its first season in 2000. Our sports center.

The Xtreme Football League announced its formation at a press conference in Birmingham on April 20, 1999. The XFL was to be an Eastern American indoor football league to begin play in April 2000 with 10 to 12 teams, all of which would be committed by June 1. The XFL’s playing season would be April through August.

The Xtreme Football League never launched, as it eventually merged with the Arena Football League. Even still, the XFL kept its acronym ambiguous and chose not to call itself the Xtreme Football League.

Does XFL mean ‘Xtra Fun League?’

Another popular theory is that the XFL stood for the ‘Xtra Fun League’. It is true that McMahon himself once referred to the league as such.

The NFL stands for the No Fun League,” he said during an XFL announcement in 2001. “The XFL will be the Xtra Fun League.”

While that may have been a pet name for the league, it was not officially the definition of the acronym. And while McMahon held the trademark and brand rights to the XFL for nearly 20 years before playing again, he never thought about making the X mean anything.

XFL thus remains a meaningless expression. So fans are allowed to come up with their own interpretations of the three-letter league name.