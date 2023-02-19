Bulls fall home on Tulane





Next game: at UCF 22-02-2023 | 19:00 ESPNU Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn) February 22 (Wednesday) / 7:00 PM bee UCF History TAMPA (February 18, 2023) The University of South Florida Bulls returned to the Yuengling Center for the first time in 10 days, suffering an 84-66 loss to Tulane on Saturday night. freshman Ryan Conwell scored a career-high 20 points in the setback for South Florida. USF drops to 11-16 (4-10 AAC) with the loss, while Tulane improves to 17-7 (10-3 AAC) and moves into a tie for second place in the standings. Russell Tchewa hit a career-high 15 rebounds for the Bulls. After going 0-for-7 from three-point range in the first half, the Green Wave shot 8-for-15 from center in the second half and built a four-point lead at halftime into a double-digit advantage in the beginning of the second half. half. USF committed 16 turnovers in the game, including 11 in the first half, compared to just four miscues for Tulane. “With the offensive ability that Tulane has, it takes a lot of effort, activity and discipline on the defensive side to compete with them. I thought we did well with that in the first half, but we had a letdown in the second half. ” half and that was disappointing,” said head coach Brian Gregory . “We gave them too many chances with our loss of possession and you can’t do that against a team of the caliber of Tulane.” The Green Wave extended their lead from 35-31 at halftime to 10 points at 14:24, 52-42. Trailing 58-45 with 12:08 left to play, Tyler Harris hit a 3-pointer, and baskets by Tchewa and Selton Miguel narrowed the Bulls’ deficit to 60-52 with 8:12 on the clock. Tulane answered with a trio of 3-pointers in the next two and a half minutes to quickly build his lead back to 15 points with 5:25 left to play. The Green Wave then went 6-for-8 from the field until the final whistle to close the game. Conwell’s career night began in the early minutes of the game with a pair of three-pointers as the freshman hit a new high from outside the arc in the game with four total triples. remarkable Harris finished the night with 19 points, going 3-for-8 from three-point range.

Harris needs nine more three-pointers to set a new USF season record (88 Derrick Sharp, 1991-92). Next one The Bulls hit the road again for their final War On I-4 matchup at UCF on Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to visit USFBullsTix.com or call 1-800-Go-Bulls to purchase tickets. Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF men’s basketball news (Twitter|Facebook|Instagram). About USF Men’s Basketball The USF men’s basketball team is headed by its head coach Brian Gregory , which will begin its sixth season in the 2022–23 season. Gregory was introduced in March 2017 as the 10th head coach in program history, having previously led programs at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and Dayton (2003-11). Gregory spent nearly a decade as an assistant coach under Michigan State Hall of Fame head coach TomIzzo, helping the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA National Championship. Gregory owns more than 300 head coaching wins and six postseason appearances, including the 2010 NIT Championship with Dayton. In his second season at the helm of the Bulls, Gregory led the team to the best win in the NCAA, most single-season wins in school history, and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship. USF has retired three numbers in its history: ChuckyAtkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and RadenkoDobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, made eight appearances in the NIT, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational. For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online toUSFBullsTix.com. #GoBulls

