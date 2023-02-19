Sports
Chargers did football fans a favor by passing on Patrick Mahomes
We have the Los Angeles Chargers to thank for the football show that Patrick Mahomes put on.
As the 27-year-old Chiefs quarterback bagged his second Lombardi Trophy and second Super Bowl MVP award, football fans could once again thank their lucky stars that Tom Telesco and John Spanos chose not to select the former Texas Tech star with the seventh pick of the 2017 draft.
The decision to draft Clemson receiver Mike Williams and not Mahomes almost certainly saw Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs meet three picks later at number 10, providing extremely fertile ground for the quarterback to develop his special but unorthodox talents to grow and thus give football fans. a five-year show unlike any other in the annals of the NFL.
Of course, Telesco and Spanos weren’t the only NFL Draft overseers to pass on Mahomes. But according to former Chiefs GM John Dorsey, the new LA Chargers were the team Kansas City feared most.
Dorsey told NFL journalist Bob McGinn that, as the Chiefs viewed it, the team situations were almost identical: Each AFC West rival employed an experienced franchise QB who had two more years under contract but had not led his team to a Super Bowl .
The Chiefs feared that Telesco and Spanos would hide Mahomes behind Philip Rivers, allowing the Air Raid alum to spend a year or two learning under a regular Pro Bowler before succeeding him.
To make the Chiefs more nervous, Telesco and Spanos wouldn’t have to spend extra draft picks to get Mahomes. They could just wait for him at number 7 because the last San Diego Chargers team, knocked down and undercapitalized, had gone 5-11.
So when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Chargers had selected Williams, making Rivers his preferred type of receiving target, the Chiefs let out a collective gasp.
Kansas City’s covert plan had not failed. The Chiefs knew they could move up 17 spots to claim Mahomes.
They were more than happy to send three premium draft picks to the Buffalo Bills.
They had seen in Mahomes what other teams hadn’t: greatness clouded by reckless play for technical teams that couldn’t stop opponents from scoring.
The situation that awaited Mahomes in Kansas City was as good as it gets for a young QB.
Instead of starting his NFL career under Anthony Lynn, Mahomes started under Andy Reid.
Instead of throwing to Keenan Allen and old Antonio Gates a smart but quickly challenged pair, the gun-toting Mahomes teamed up with the NFL’s scariest receiver in speedster Tyreek Hill and a young tight end in Travis Kelce who had yet to beat the NFL defense. still not resolved.
There were more gifts.
Helix High School alum Alex Smith proved to be an invaluable NFL mentor, according to the QB’s longtime agent Leigh Steinberg and Mahomes himself.
Where Rivers was strictly a pocket quarterback, Smith was a mobile playmaker who mastered the same basic run-pass reads Mahomes learned and knew how to apply them in the NFL.
Smith shared his NFL wisdom with the starting quarterback. He showed him how to pull off Reid’s version of the West Coast attack. While Mahomes took on the apprenticeship, Smith led the NFL in passer rating, averaging 5.9 yards per rush, furthering rookie education.
Had Telesco and Spanos called him up, Mahomes would have trained in San Diego for two months and followed the team to Greater Los Angeles, where the Chargers were an afterthought.
He would have been a world apart from cozy Kansas City, where a fanatical fan base has given him a competitive advantage in every home game.
With the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes would have to resort to silent counting during home games because so many fans in Carson supported the visiting team.
Rivers would have given him directions. But Rivers had no background in hybrid playmaking. And unwilling to move his family, Rivers commuted from San Diego to Orange County during the 2017 season, leaving him unable to help a budding understudy.
Dressed in blue and gold, Mahomes would have been asked to overcome one of the NFL’s strongest powers.
To upload.
In Kansas City, Chiefs fans made sure it was the visiting QB who had to overcome communication challenges caused by a loud mob.
Let’s be clear: Mahomes wouldn’t have been a failure as an LA Charger. He was too capable for that to happen, and the 18 Chargers were talented, earning a playoff berth and a Baltimore wild card win. Shane Steichen, a highly regarded quarterbacks coach, Norv Turner-trained assistant, moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles, whose recent team defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35.
But know this: It would be crazy to believe that Mahomes would have done as well with Team Spanos as he did with the Chiefs under the brilliant, highly paid Reid and Eric Bieniemy, the only Coordinator he’s known in his five years as a starter . It would be fanciful to think that the Chargers would have provided Mahomes with three homegrown All-Pro teammates (each drafted after the first round) and navigated an NFL system that punishes success as deftly as the Chiefs of 2022.
In the five seasons since replacing Smith, who regained a premium pick and a starting cornerback in a trade, Mahomes has led Kansas City to five AFC title games and three Super Bowls, compared to two AFC title games and one Super Bowl for the Chargers in 40 years of Spanos stewardship. The Mahomes-Reid tandem was two or three plays away from reaching five Super Bowls in the Five Years.
Fortunately for Telesco and Spanos, luck knocked on their door again.
Two years after Mahomes went to the Chiefs, the Chargers lost enough games to earn another top-10 draft pick.
Slim, Telesco and Spanos spent it on Justin Herbert.
Herbert, 24, gives them a chance to overcome Mahomes and Reid.
Football fans, meanwhile, can enjoy the magic show that Chargers leaders could have prevented, but thankfully didn’t.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sports/chargers-rams/story/2023-02-18/column-chargers-not-drafting-patick-mahome-was-great-for-almost-everyone
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
