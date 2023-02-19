Men’s ice hockey defeats UMass Boston in NEHC quarterfinals, 5-1





BABSON PARK, Massachusetts—Junior Thomas Kramer (Bridgewater, Massachusetts) and freshman Brendan Kennedy (Georgetown, Ontario) scored a goal and an assist each, freshman Ryan Murphy (Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan) collected three assists and senior Nolan Hildebrand (Penticton, BC) made 21 saves in goal as third-seeded Babson College defeated the University of Massachusetts Boston 5-1 in a quarterfinal round of the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament on Saturday afternoon at the Babson Skating Center. With the win, the Beavers have won their last two games and improved to 16-8-2 overall, as UMass Boston finishes the season at 11-15-0. Graduated student Max Torrez (Framingham, Massachusetts), senior James Perullo (Revere, Massachusetts) and freshman Danny Cavanagh (Warwick, RI) also scored for the Beavers and senior Andrew Holland (Winchester, Massachusetts), sophomore Wyatt George (Mount Lebanon, Pa.) and freshmen Nolan Woodenberg (Collegeville, Pa.), Charlie Andriole (Branford, Conn.) and Ian Driscol (Middleton, Massachusetts) recorded assists in the win. Sophomore Kolye Bankauskas (Coventy, RI) scored the lone goal on a breakaway in the second period that put the Beacons within 2-1 after two periods. Senior goal Sam Best (Woburn, Massachusetts) finished with 32 saves in the setback. Babson set the tone with a pair of goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Murphy collected a rebound after Best made a save on Woudenberg’s shot from the left point, sent a pass to Perullo on the left point and Perullo sent a shot through traffic and got past Best for a 1–0 lead at 7:53. . Kennedy then sent a diagonal pass to Murphy at the back post, who buried him at 11:20 for a 2–0 lead. UMass Boston cut the deficit to 2-1 less than two minutes into the second period when Bankauskas picked up a loose puck in the center ice of a Babson skate and went in alone, yanking one past Hildebrand off the inside of the left post at 1:38. The Greens and Whites killed a couple of penalties and came up empty on their own power play chance to go into the third period with a one-goal lead. The Beavers began to pull away five minutes into the third period. Best saved Holland’s shot from the right circle, but Torrez jumped on the rebound from the left and fired it into the empty net for a 3-1 lead at 4:54. Kramer beat Best from the lock on a pass from behind the net from Kennedy at 11:15, and Cavanagh rounded out the scoring at 3:41, with a shot from the left circle on a feed from George. Babson finished with a 37–22 lead in shots on target. The Beavers went 1-for-2 on the power play, killing all three Beacon chances with the man advantage. Pairings for the semi-finals will be announced after all quarter-finals are completed. GAME NOTES

• Babson has won nine of the last 11 games against UMB at the Babson Skating Center and now holds a 50-22-6 lead in the all-time series stretching back to the 1978-79 season.

• Saturday’s victory gave the Beavers an 8-1 record in the past nine NEHC quarterfinal playoff games dating back to 2013.

• Green and White are 11-1 this season if they lead after the second period, and 45-1-1 if they lead after two periods in the past four seasons.

• The Beavers are 12-3-1 this winter when scoring on the power play, and 33-6-2 with a PPG in the past three seasons.

