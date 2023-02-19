New Zealand Cricket look forward to daylight cricket in the Second Test





(Reuters) Skipper Tim Southee is confident New Zealand can brush off their tough loss to England in the pink ball test at Bay Oval and recover in the second daylight match in Wellington next week. England ran rampant with bat and ball in Tauranga to secure a 267-run win on Sunday and take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Perhaps most worryingly for the Black Caps, their world-class top three Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson scored only half a century between them during the match. It wasn’t that long ago that Kane got double a hundred and Devon got a hundred, Southee said. I think both times they had the worst conditions to go out under lights, but if you look at our top three, they’re three of the best players we’ve ever had. So as a group we know and we trust that they will be fine when we go back to Wellington with a more traditional test match. England achieved their first test win in New Zealand since 2008 with the Bazball style of cricket they have played under the captaincy of Christchurch native Ben Stokes and coaching from former New Zealand skipper Brendon Baz McCullum. Southee, a former McCullums teammate, said he thought England’s entertaining style was good for the game, but the aggressive batting did create chances for bowlers. I find it very exciting, said the sailor. As a bowling team, you’re excited to come across it because it also presents opportunities, that there’s only one way they’re going to play and one way they know how to play. If we persevere and have a little more discipline, then things can go the way we want. Southee said he hoped Matt Henry, who missed the Bay Oval test to stay in Christchurch for the birth of his first child, would be back to bolster the pace attack when the second test started on Friday. The 34-year-old said there wasn’t much doom and gloom in the dressing room as New Zealanders tended not to get too emotional even when things were going well. We were still having fun, enjoying each other’s company and trusting each other and what we were trying to do, he said. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; editing by Bradley Perrett)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2023/02/18/cricket-new-zealand-looking-forward-to-daylight-cricket-in-second-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos