One of Ohio State’s top cornerback goals in the class of 2024 has already landed an official visit this summer.

Four-star prospect in Arizona in 2024 Miles Lockhart has confirmed he will be visiting OSU June 16-18 along with several other top prospects during a weekend that looks like a huge recruiting opportunity for the Buckeyes.

After taking an offer from OSU last June with a dominant camp performance, he followed it up with a strong junior season for Basha High School (Chandler, Arizona). Lockhart totaled 69 tackles (2.5 for loss) last season with four interceptions and 19 pass deflections. He led his team to a 12–1 record and finished the season by winning a state championship 28–21 against Saguaro on December 12. visiting before the game in Michigan.

Eleven fighters spoke with Lockhart this week to discuss his season, his recruiting and plans for future visits. This interview has been slightly edited for length and clarity.

Q: Your season ended in spectacular fashion with Basha High School winning a state championship. How cool was it to end a season like that?

Miles Lockhart: It was absolutely dope. That is, of course, the goal of every team. So it just sucks to bring that to the school, it was the first time they’ve ever been there to the state championship. So it was cool to bring that in and it was a very special group to play with. I was happy that this year was the year we won it.

Q: In terms of your individual performance, it’s been a nice statistical season for you. How would you rate how you played and where do you think you improved the most this year?

Lock heart: I think I just generally got better all around. I don’t really set goals, but every year I just try to do better than last year. If you compare my stats from my first and sophomore years, they’re clearly elevated. But I think my covering skills are much more comfortable and that’s why I’ve improved a lot. And just knowing where to be at the right time.

Q: Obviously there are some visits coming up, you’ve already locked up an officer at Ohio State for June 16-18. Do you visit most in the summer or also in the spring?

Lock heart: I will take most in the summer, but maybe also in the spring.

Q: Ohio State in particular, is the next time you’re there in June or are you thinking about a spring visit as well?

Lock heart: I may go in the spring for the spring game. My dad was on the phone with Jim Knowles and Tim Walton (Thursday), and they want me to come along for the spring game.

Q: As your recruitment looks now, what are the top schools that stand out?

Lock heart: Oregon, Utah, of course Ohio State, Northwestern.

Q: I remember when we spoke right after you got the offer from Ohio State, you told me it would be hard not to classify them as the leader. Would you say they’re still the leader right now, or would you say it’s a pretty tight race right now?

Lock heart: No, they are the leader. (laughs). Just keep 100.

Q: I like the transparency. What makes them the leader right now?

Lock heart: Every school I go to, I just try to compare what they have and what they can offer. They can just compete with anyone, obviously they compete for national championships every year, they can give me the education I need. If I move on to the NFL, they’ll give me a chance to develop. It’s just a great vibe to be in and a great place to be. They offer you many opportunities.

Question: How often do you talk to Coach Walton?

Lock heart: Once or twice a week. Well, text or text me. There is good communication between him and me.

Q: In terms of your next level game, has he told you if he sees you as a cornerback or an outside cornerback?

Lock heart: I would say he mainly talks about lock. But I can play outside. I think (it’s usually locked) because I’m not a 6-foot-1, 6-2 guy, more like 5-11. So that’s probably why I’m in the slot.

Q: If you’ve seen the Ohio State defense, what stands out to you schematically? How is it compared to the defense you lead in high school?

Lock heart: Our defense was super good and guys were flying around constantly. I think that’s what Coach Knowles has the team do. I think he really puts the guys in the right position and they really just have to be there and be smart enough to make the game. That’s what I took away from being there, just the guys have to be good enough to make those plays.

Q: You have established official visits, do you have an official timeline for when to make a decision?

Lock heart: I commit in July. I will take my officials and then capture them. Probably mid July.

Question: What does the decision come down to?

Lock heart: I always say it’s relationships with me. When I feel most comfortable with my position coach, I’m going to be with him every day. And when I feel most comfortable with all the coaches out there, that’s where I go. And I just want to feel most welcome and comfortable because it’s already going to be a tough transition going into college football and college life so I just want to be there and that the other guys will give me a chance where I went too.

Question: Have you spoken to anyone at the Ohio State commits or other targets about what it would be like to be Buckeyes?

Lock heart: Yes, I spoke to Bryce West. We talked about possibly being teammates, and it would be great to play together. I know he’s high at Ohio State too. I’m also pretty sure he’ll take that official on the 16th as well. We will see. But that’s really the only guy I’ve talked to.