Men’s Tennis defeats No. 16 Florida, 4-2, in ITA Indoors





CHICAGO, sick.freshman Will Jansen won the deciding game at No. 3 singles to send 12th-ranked North Carolina to a 4-2 victory over No. 16 Florida on Saturday in the consolation group of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the XS Tennis Village. Jansen defeated 48th ranked Jonah Braswell 6-3, 7-5 to clinch victory as UNC won the double and singles wins over Jansen, Brian Cernoch And Anuj Watane . As a group, the Tar Heels recovered nicely on Saturday after a close 4-1 decision on Friday against USC in sixth place in the first round of ITA Indoors. Carolina picked up his second double match win of the season over a nationally ranked opponent. UNC will play South Carolina in the last game of the weekend on Sunday. The Gamecocks won a tight 4-3 victory over the Tar Heels in Columbia, SC earlier this season. Carolina jumped out to a 1-0 lead to start Saturday’s afternoon by winning the double for the eighth time in 10 games. The Gators made the first doubles decision as Axel defeated Nefve and Will Grant Ryan Segerman And Casey Kania 6-2 at number 1. Cernoch and Benjamin Kitty responded with a 6-2 win over No. 2 over Tanapatt Nirundorn and Togan Tokac. Jansen and Charles Poling won the decisive doubles match, 6-2, at number 3 against Braswell and Lukas Greif. Florida tied the score at 1-1 as Olek defeated Orilkowski Peter Murphy 6-1, 6-2, at No. 6 singles. Cernoch responded to take a 2-1 Tar Heel lead by beating Nefvein straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, at No. 1. The Gators answered with their own win at No. 2 as Grant beat Seggerman 6-3 , 6-4. Watane and Jansen went on to take the team victory with back-to-back wins at No. 5 and No. 3 singles. Watane defeated Togan Tokac 7-5, 6-3 before Jansen made it official. Competition results

Florida vs. North Carolina

02/17/23 in Chicago, Illinois (XS Tennis Center)

ITA National Team Indoor Championship Consolation Round North Carolina 4, Florida 2 Singles competition 1. Brian Cernoch (NC) def. Axel Nefve (FLOR) 7-5, 6-4

2. Will Grant (FLOR) def. Ryan Segerman (NC) 6-3, 6-4

3. Will Jansen (NC) def. Jonah Braswell (FLOR) 6-3, 7-5

4. Charles Poling (NC) vs. Nate Bonetto (FLOR) 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 0-2, unfinished

5. Anuj Watane (NC) def. Togan Tokac (FLOR) 7-5, 6-3

6. Olek Orilkowski (FLOR) defeated. Peter Murphy (NC) 6-1, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. Axel Nefve/Will Grant (FLOR) def. Ryan Segerman / Casey Kania (NC) 6-2

2. Brian Cernoch / Benjamin Kitty (NC) def. Tanapatt Nirundorn/Togan Tokac (FLOR) 6-2

3. Will Jansen / Karel Poling (NC) def. Jonah Braswell/Lukas Greif (FLOR) 6-2 Match Notes: Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (6,1,2,5,3) UNC 4 Florida 2 Will Jansen D. #48 Jonah Braswell 6-3, 7-5 to qualify @ITA_Tennis National Indoors, set up a rematch with South Carolina Sunday pic.twitter.com/ggs2usXcqO Carolina Men’s Tennis (@carolinatennis) February 18, 2023 UNC 3 Florida 2 Anuj Watane D. Tongan Tokac 7-5, 6-3 pic.twitter.com/fX7vkLrNwW Carolina Men’s Tennis (@carolinatennis) February 18, 2023 UNC 2 Florida 2 Brian Cernoch D. Axel Nefve 7-5, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/sTiZsi41hw Carolina Men’s Tennis (@carolinatennis) February 18, 2023 UNC 1 Florida 0 Jones/Poling 6-4 pic.twitter.com/ApGWIKeUzv Carolina Men’s Tennis (@carolinatennis) February 18, 2023

