Penguins stuck in Hockey Hades; Devils burn them, 5-2

Earning a playoff berth in the Metropolitan Division has been one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ most fundamental goals this season.

Their chances of doing that would probably be a lot better if they beat the occasional Metro team.

That’s something they haven’t managed since beating the New York Rangers on December 20, which is one of the reasons they’re hanging on to an Eastern Conference playoff berth on the tip of their fingernails.

The Penguins’ 5-2 loss to New Jersey at the PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders at Long Island, extended their losing streak at the Metro to 0-5- 3.

The Penguins played without goalkeeper Tristan Jarry for the eighth straight game and the 16th time in the past 18 games. Casey DeSmith, who gave up three goals in the last 21 minutes against the Islanders, got the night off, so Dustin Tokarski got the start.

He acquitted himself quite well, turning away 37 of 41 shots and keeping the Penguins in the game longer than they deserved to be.

Tokarski certainly seemed more invested in the outcome than many of his teammates. Some of them burned with the red-hot intensity of a water-soaked handkerchief.

Former New Jersey Penguins defenseman John Marino got on the stats sheet early… for tripping Sidney Crosby at 3:05 of the opening period.

Marino’s stay in the box was short-lived, however, as the Penguins scored a power play goal just 28 seconds later.

Bursting down the left, Evgeni Malkin drove to the net and sent in a cross-ice feed from Rickard Rakell for his 20th of the season, the 14th time he has reached that level in his career.

Kris Letang got the second assist.

Dawson Mercer tied the game just 80 seconds later, firing a shot past Tokarski from the left side of the crease at 4:53.

Teddy Blueger, who went into the game without a goal in his previous 28 games, finally put a puck into the net at 8:08.

Unfortunately for Blueger and his team, he did it by blatantly kicking the puck past Devils goalkeeper Vitek Vanecek. It would have been a great goal in the English Premier League, but the NHL frowns on goals scored by players using a clear kicking motion. .

The Penguins failed to score on two more chances with the extra man in the opening period, while the Devils were stopped on their lone power play.

The Penguins were credited with eight hits during the first 20 minutes, including a resounding hit from Jason Zucker, who crushed Devils defenseman Brendan Smith with a shoulder-to-shoulder check behind the New Jersey net.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson was penalized for interference in the neutral zone at 3:37 of the second, and the Devils needed just 10 seconds to turn that man advantage into a goal, as Dougie Hamilton beat Tokarski from just inside the right spot .

New Jersey defenseman Ryan Graves was sent off at 8:08 for interference and that penalty led to a goal just 17 seconds later.

Unfortunately for the Penguins. the Devils scored it, as Letang lost the puck at the New Jersey blue line and the Devils got a two-for-one shorthanded break against Malkin. Nico Hischier completed it by taking a feed from Yegor Sharangovich and beating Tokarski from the left.

The game was effectively over at the second break, but New Jersey piled on with a Jesper Bratt goal from the right circle at 8:39 of the third period and Malkin got his second of the night on a shot from the slot at 14 o’clock. :43.

Hischier closed the scoring with an empty netter at 17:56.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have the day off on Sunday and take on the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena on Monday at 7:08 PM.