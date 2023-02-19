TABLE TENNIS: Serious things are starting for the ASTT

L’Amiens STT begins the second phase of Pro B by receiving Roanne this Sunday. And plans to race in the lead.

The second phase, which will determine the Pro B finalists, starts this Sunday for Amiens. Roanne, Villeneuve-sur-Lot and Tours will be the three opponents of the Amiens. Home and away games are played. Thanks to their second place in the first phase, the inhabitants of Amiens have a head start three points in the standings, including a lead over their opponent of the day, Roanne.

Another advantage, the fact that we start this series of six games with two home games, in front of the warm audience of the Labaume hall. Enough to “take points and build trust« according to Arnaud Selliers, the Samarian coach. But that will require getting rid of a team that has given the ASTT a hard time. During the first phase, the Picards had indeed won 3-1 with difficulty.

The Roannais have already played two games in these playoffs. They present a record of a clear win against Villeneuve 3-0 and a somewhat surprising defeat 2-3 against Tours. Roanne has therefore already grilled a prankster and will try to mistreat the Amiens. ” We expect one match difficult, Roanne is the group’s other favorite team. Even though the group seems very close, the teams are close together. Roanne is the team that finished behind us. They have two players who are very stronghard to beat”explains the Picard technician.

Eric Jouti, Tobias Rasmussen, Tamas Lakatos and Jesus Cantero will undoubtedly have to do a lot to win Florian Lambite or Elias Ranefur, the curse of the Dane of the ASTT. Especially at a tournament in Germany or during selection for Rasmussen, the Samarian table tennis players were able to keep up the pace.

A win could see the ASTT one step ahead of its Sunday opponent and gain confidence for the reception of Tours next Saturday. “What is important is race ahead as long as possible to finish at the top of the group. And don’t get caught.”concludes Arnaud Sellier.

Pro B – Second Stage – 1st Day

Sunday February 19, Salle Labaume, 3 p.m.: Amiens STT–Roanne

Roman beers

Photo credit: Louis Auvin – Gazette Sports (archive)