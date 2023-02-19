Towson stops Aggies rally

Next game: University of Delaware 2/23/2023 | 19:00 February 23 (Thu) / 7 p.m University of Delaware History

TOWSON, MD. Interim head coach Phillip Shumpert recently got the effort he was looking for from his North Carolina men’s A&T basketball program. Unfortunately, the improved game still ended in a loss and then the Aggies had to come back from a big deficit.

The Towson Tigers held off the Aggies rally on Saturday in an 87-75 victory at the SECU Arena. The final score doesn’t reflect how close the Aggies were to a stunning comeback after the Tigers took a 20-2 lead in the opening six minutes of the game.

Eleven minutes into the gruesome start of Aggies, redshirt freshman Duncan Power bounced back his miss and put it back to cut the Tigers’ lead to 45-35. But a 3-pointer from Towson’s Ryan Conway gave the Tigers a 48-35 halftime lead. Despite Conway’s three to close out the first half, the Aggies continued to narrow the Tigers’ lead in the second half.

Powell, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double, cut the Tigers to 53–49 five minutes into the second half. But Towson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend their double-digit lead. But the Aggies kept attacking. They answered the Tigers run with a 7-0 run with a Austin Johnson jump shot to come within three, 59-56, with 10:42 left to play.

However, Towson found a way to pull away again and beat the Aggies 11-4 in the next four minutes to cut the lead to 10 at 70-60. But three-pointers from sophomores Comb Woods And Dear Betty alongside two free throws from Woods, cut the lead to two, 70–68, with six minutes left to play.

Cameron Holden put Towson ahead four times with a layup before two free throws from Johnson cut the Aggies to two. A&T had several chances from there to tie the game or take the lead. But on a missed three-pointer by Towson’s Nygal Russell, Woods grabbed the rebound and headed into the transition to the other side.

But umpires called Woods for travel after he collected the rebound to return the ball to Towson. But after a Demetric Horton steal, Woods missed a three-pointer that would have put the Aggies ahead.

“I’m proud of those guys for fighting back from a 20-2 deficit to make it a two-point game,” said Shumpert. “We had a chance to take the lead and just couldn’t hit it. But I commend my boys for fighting and sharing the basketball tonight.

The score was 20-2 because we didn’t share the basketball and nobody guarded. But for our guys to adapt and fight back like that was fantastic for us.”

After Woods missed the three, Towson’s Nicolas Timberlake made his three to increase Towson’s lead to 75-70 with 4:10 left. Two free throws from Woods cut it to three before the Tigers scored six straight runs to take an 81–72 lead.

Horton, who finished with 17 points on 5-for-6 shooting from three, knocked down a three to cut Towson’s lead to 81-75 with 1:08 left to play. But the Tigers went 6-for-6 from the line to clinch the win.

The Aggies have lost five of six to fall to 12-17 overall and 7-9 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play. Towson is 19-10 overall and 11-5 in the league. Woods added 15 points, and Tyrese Elliott came off the bench to score 11. Timberlake led Towson with 26 points as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 54–36, led by Charles Thompson’s 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The Aggies have two regular season games left, both at home, starting with Delaware on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM. They wrap up with HBCU rival Hampton on February 25.

“We have to hit the reset button,” Shumpert said. “We still have two home games to go and if we make this kind of effort, I think our chances are good. We are short, but we will keep fighting.”