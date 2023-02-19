In a Tell-All about corruption in cricket, ex-IPS officer Neeraj Kumar throws some bouncers at Vinod Rai

Hyderabad: In a telling book, Neeraj Kumar, the former chief adviser to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) anti-corruption unit, paints a sad picture of India’s cricket administration. Those in charge, he writes, care little about promoting the sport or facilitating the path for talented cricketers, as their interest lies in protecting their “personal fiefs”.

The book, A cop in cricket, is a riveting book in stores this week. It is an account of Kumar’s three-year tenure as chief adviser to the BCCI’s Anti Corruption & Security Unit (ACSU) between 2015 and 2018. The 1976 Indian Police officer, who retired as Delhi Police Commissioner in 2013, focuses on the not so secret dark underbelly of India’s most popular sport.

Kumar reserves his harshest criticism for Vinod Rai, the former comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India, under whose tenure the 2G and ‘Coalgate’ scams came to light. Rai was the chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), serving nearly three years as of January 30, 2017. the 2013 IPL gambling scandal are carried out.

However, the former agent’s scathing portrayal of Rai shows a man who, like the career managers before him, was prone to sweeping uncomfortable truths under the carpet and maintaining the status quo. Kumar also takes a joke about Rai’s self-proclaimed nickname the “custodian of the nation“. He is writing:

“…the false keepers of conscience and management managers who ostensibly stepped in to set high standards of good governance and rectitude in cricket administration…only left the waters muddy than before.”

Kumar’s most serious accusation against Rai is that he protected Rahul Johri, who was CEO of BCCI, when the latter was accused of sexual harassment in 2018. He speculates that Rai may have done this because “Johri was close to a powerful central minister.” who had a great interest in the goings-on at the BCCI. Could this be the reason Rai protected him? We may never know, but these are open questions in my mind.” Kumar does not name the powerful central minister.

The author even says that the partnership between Rai and Johri was actually a “father-son” relationship. And Rai “didn’t want to hear about his prodigal son, no matter how serious the complaint against him was”.

The book says that Diana Edulji, a former cricketer and member of the CoA, wanted Johri fired after the allegations, to which Rai initially agreed. “But the next day, for inexplicable reasons, [Rai] changed mind.”

Later, Edulji said in an interview that given the way the independent commission worked, it was “very clear” that Johri would escape. According to her, the CoA should not have allowed Johri to continue after the sexual harassment. “The findings of one of the members[s] was pretty damning and he should have been asked to go even if the other two members had given him a clean slate,” Edulji said.

‘Corruption was a non-issue’

In the book, Kumar says he had high hopes that the CoA, led by the “self-proclaimed crusader against graft,” would clean up the BCCI. However, just months after the commission took over, Kumar said he was giving a presentation on the “heinous malpractice that was taking place at the lower levels of the sport in the country”. But it “had little impact on Rai”, leading him to conclude that corruption was “a non-issue for the BCCI”.

To bolster his case, Kumar writes about the ACSU’s investigation into corruption allegations at Mahendragarh District Cricket Association in Haryana. The inquiry found that the chief of the association was a brick kiln owner who had “no clue” about cricket and outsourced his responsibilities to a “local owner of a ready-made clothes shop”, who acted as “coach, selector and administrator”. While demanding bribes to select players, his associate demanded “sexual favours”. The study’s findings were “symbolic of the grassroots malaise in Indian cricket,” says Kumar.

But the “worst thing,” says the former agent, was that Johri and Rai “took no action” when the report was sent to them. “I reminded them both of our findings many times, but each time they feigned complete ignorance of the report. They would say: We don’t remember seeing your report. I would send the report again and the same response would follow when I tried to follow up on them,” he writes.

‘Full and sole authority’

While the CoA was initially a four-member team, historian Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye stepped down less than six months into their tenure. Kumar says Guha resigned “a disillusioned person as the CoA chief ignored most of his ideas”.

Soon “Vinod Rai gradually became the only authority in control. No efforts were made to fill the two vacancies on the committee. A bureaucrat is usually not trained to get consensus from a diverse group of self-righteous individuals for day-to-day decision-making,” Kumar writes.

Even the views of the last remaining member, Diana Edulji, were “quietly ignored” when they conflicted with the Rai-Johri duo’s subpoena.

In another pot shot on Rai, Kumar notes that while the former IAS officer had called himself a night watchman when he joined as CoA chief, he “didn’t leave the field” even after turning 70, in violation of the recommendation of the Lodha Commission.

Rai’s own book about his time with the BCCI was titled Not just a night watchman: my innings at the BCCI. In his review, The stand noted this contradiction: despite describing himself as “a temporary night watchman in the BCCI … this book shows him as an excellent hitter trying to hit on a field worked by the disqualified officials or their accomplices”.

The former CAG wrote that his experience at the BCCI baffled him because the officials were “untrustworthy, incompetent, dishonest, manipulative.” However, Kumar claims that Rai himself was not above these shortcomings.

‘Despite the administrators’

Kumar concludes that cricket thrives in India despite the cricket administrators. The majority of managers are “only into cricket because of the strength and confidence it gives them,” he says. “They have unapologetically carved out personal fiefdoms in their respective areas of influence. They are there primarily for the benefit that is theirs when they ask for it.

Each state association receives “crores of rupees” annually as their share of the total revenue earned by the board, the majority of which is from the IPL. “This vast corpus intended for the promotion of grassroots level cricket is being diverted and obscured by state association officials, who are using every conceivable modus operandi of crime to do so,” Kumar writes. But top BCCI officeholders “generally never ask for the usage records or certificates for these funds” from state association officeholders because the former needs the latter’s vote and support in the next election.

The wire has written to Vinod Rai asking him to respond to Neeraj Kumar’s allegations. The story will be updated as and when he responds.

Author Neeraj Kumar writes that while instances of high-profile corruption such as spot-fixing have become rare, the BCCI and the cricket boards functioning under it are plagued by much bigger problems. These include cricket executives looking for bribes and “sexual favours” to advance a player’s career to sham coaching centers that IPL franchises have co-opted to cheat aspiring cricketers. These revelations may shock a casual cricket fan, but should not surprise anyone who harbored hopes of playing the sport professionally.

Recently, the cricket establishment in India has come back into the spotlight after a sting operation by Zee Television forced the resignation of the BCCI’s chief elector Chetan Sharma just 40 days after taking charge. He is said to have raised serious questions about how cricket is administered in the country and spoke of “ego clashes” between some players and also with BCCI officials. He can be seen saying that some cricketers “take injections to fake fitness”. He reportedly said: “They are big superstars. Are they really short of doctors? They can have them come to their house after a phone call and he will give them an injection.

The BCCI is the world’s richest sport governing body, with a estimated net worth of more than Rs 23,000 crore at the end of the financial year 2021-22. Revenues have grown exponentially since the IPL began. But the board is constantly plagued by allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds. Politicians are prominent among those vying for control of various state cricket boards apart from the BCCI. Former cricketer Roger Binny was elected president last October. Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, is the current BCCI Secretary. In the past, politicians Sharad Pawar, Madhavrao Scindia and Anurag Thakur have led the BCCI.

(The book, A cop in cricket by Neeraj Kumar, is published by Juggernaut and is scheduled for release on February 21, 2023.)