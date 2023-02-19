Pac-12 Football: The Biggest Spring Practice Question Every Program Faces

With spring football just around the corner, The athletics college football experts solved the most pressing question every Power 5 team has faced. Here’s what to look for in the Pac-12 (and check out our breakdown of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12).

How will the Wildcats look defensively?

Jedd Fisch has done a good job going from one win in his first season to five in his second. In 2023, the Wildcats must become bowl-fit. The fastest way to get there is through defensive improvement. Last season, Arizona struggled on the run, finishing 11th in the Pac-12 in total yards. The Wildcats have allowed no fewer than 30 points per game in a season since 2014. Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen played young players late last year. They will have to step into bigger roles this spring. Doug Haller

Who takes the lead as quarterback?

Arizona State is in an interesting place. Trenton Bourguet, who finished QB1 last season, returns, but freshman coach Kenny Dillingham brought in three more options. Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne is here. BYU transfer Jacob Conover is here. And you may have heard of four-star candidate Jaden Rashada. His arrival date is not set, but he is expected to receive an injection as well. No one wins a job in the spring, but a pecking order can be established. This will be fascinating to watch. Haller

Cal

Can two of Sonny Dykes’ protégés rejuvenate Cal’s attack?

Cal’s offense has never ranked higher than 60th nationally in six seasons under Justin Wilcox. He parted ways with pro-style offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave late last season and hired former Texas State head coach Jake Spavital, an Air Raid man who was once Cals OC under Dykes. His potential starting quarterback also has a connection to Dykes: TCU transfer Sam Jackson V, a dual-threat QB, was a third player for the Frogs last season. Steward Mandel



Deion Sanders’ Colorado team will begin the 2023 season on the road against TCU on September 2. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today)

Will coach Primes’ impact appear on the field?

After months of buzz about his personality, his recruiting prowess, etc, it’s time for Coach Prime to coach some real football. A new staff will work with a new roster that looks radically different from last season’s Buffs 1-11 team thanks to 25 transfers, most notably Jackson State imports like Deions son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, as as well as early entrants like four-star running back Dylan Edwards. Mandel

How quickly will the Ducks adjust to their new play-caller?

It was a resurgent year for the Oregon offense in 2022, with veteran quarterback Bo Nix and a stellar running game building a unit that ranked ninth nationally in scoring and yards per game. However, freshman coordinator Kenny Dillingham left to become head coach at Arizona State, and coach Dan Lanning replaced him with Will Stein. It feels like a savvy mercenary Stein excelled in his first year as a play-caller with UTSA last season and the Ducks have a knack for making it a seamless transition. After Nix flourished under Dillingham, who he had played for at Auburn, this spring should provide a glimpse of how well the veteran QB will be a good fit with a new offensive coordinator. Christian Cap

Is DJ Uiagalelei the missing ingredient?

Last season, it was often said that the Beavers may have been just a quarterback away from being a contender in the College Football Playoff, given that they finished 10-3 with a pair of three-point losses. Is Uiagalalei the answer? The former five-star candidate had his struggles at Clemson. There’s a reason he switched, but he wouldn’t be the first quarterback to benefit from a change of scenery. Hell compete with 2022 starter Ben Gulbranson and four-star 2023 signer Aidan Chiles. Oregon State lost some key players to a team that led the Pac-12 in scoring defense last year, but an upgrade at QB could solve a lot of problems. Cap

What is the identity of the Cardinals after David Shaw?

It’s a changing of the guard in Palo Alto, where head coach/former offensive coordinator Shaw and former defensive coordinator Lance Anderson have been on staff since 2007. New boss Troy Taylor, who brought two offensive assistants from Sacramento State, will favor Stanford’s longstanding West Coast offense in favor of an innovative hybrid spread. Taylor inherits a rebuilding program that went 3-9 the past two seasons and brought back only a handful of starters. Mandel

Can Dante Moore threaten for the quarterback job?

Moore is the most high-profile recruit of Chip Kelly’s Bruins by a significant margin. The five-star quarterback becomes the face of the program at some point. The question is how fast. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was exhausted last season, leaving an opening at quarterback. Moore gets into an open game. However, Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and returning backup Ethan Garbers will have their say. Antonio Morales



USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will return in 2023. (Tim Heitman/USA Today)

Can Alex Grinch find a solution to USC’s defensive woes?

USC has a national championship level offense and a defense that hovered around the bottom of the FBS. For example, the Trojans lost two games last season when they scored more than 42 points. Lincoln Riley retained Grinch, and it looks like a major year of evidence for USC’s defensive coordinator. The Trojans lost some defensive talent, such as national team leader Tuli Tuipulotu, but added some intriguing defensive talent through the transfer portal. Can Grinch get the most out of it so USC doesn’t waste Caleb Williams’ final season on the program? Morales

How will Utah go on without Cam Rising?

The Utes are back-to-back Pac-12 champions and have just signed a strong recruiting class. There’s not much concern here, but Rising’s injury is worth a look. The talented quarterback has opted to return for a sixth season, but a leg injury sustained in the Rose Bowl makes his availability unknown. The spring ball is out. On the day of the signing, coach Kyle Whittingham told the Pac-12 Network that Rising had surgery and was going through quite an extensive rehab, but that the quarterback could be ready by the season opener. Haller

Can the secondary make significant improvements from last season?

Washington put itself back on the map in 2022 with a fun, explosive offense and landed a pair of edge rushers on the All-Pac-12 first team, but the Huskies finished 111th nationally in passing efficiency defense and had the fewest passes defended in Power 5. Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad should close out one of the corners, and grade school transfer Thaddeus Dixon should also get a head start battling for playing time. With quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and any top receiver returning from last year’s team, the pass defense will be put to the test this spring. Cap

Are the pieces ready for an offensive turnaround?

The Cougars largely won on defense last year as their offense ranked eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring and tenth in yards per game. Cam Ward is back at quarterback, but a lot has changed around him. WSU has a new offensive coordinator, 27-year-old Ben Arbuckle, lost a few key receivers on the transfer portal (and added some intriguing names, too) and is looking to improve an offensive line that allowed 46 sacks last season. There will also be new faces on the defensive front, but WSU’s most pressing need is to bring in some offensive playmakers in addition to pushing back Nakia Watson and better protecting Ward, all while adapting to a new play caller. Cap

