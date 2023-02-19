Sania Mirza Story: From Indian Cow Manure Jobs to Tennis Stardom | Tennis

For Sania Mirza, a 30-year tennis journey that began on courts made from cow dung in South India will end this week in a tennis stadium among Dubai’s glitzy skyscrapers.

Last month’s Australian Open was her last grand slam. At the famous Margaret Court Arena, as the sun set on a hot Melbourne day, Mirza and her Indian compatriot Rohan Bopanna recorded her latest grand slam win in mixed doubles.

When the high fives and handshakes were over, Mirza turned her attention to her four-year-old son Izhaan, who happily jumped and hopped across the field and ran into the arms of his beaming mother.

It was a moment of unadulterated love that moved tennis fans around the world. The six-time grand slam winner had recently announced her retirement. She was on her way to one last grand slam final, this time with her son in tow.

Mirza and Bopanna lost the final, but the image of a 36-year-old mother reaching the decider at a grand slam and celebrating with her child has left an indelible impression.

If by returning to the highest level of the game after having a child, I could inspire even one mother to go back and chase her dreams, then I’ve done my job, Mirza told Al Jazeera for the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Cuteness Alert Izhaan, the son of Sania Mirza, runs onto the field to celebrate her mother reaching the match #Australian Open mixed doubles final is the kind of positivity we all need!pic.twitter.com/bcm67Zc7BS The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 26, 2023

Hyderabad start

Mirza’s journey began at the age of six in a sports club in her hometown of Hyderabad, where at the time the courts were made from cow dung that was crushed into a smooth surface and painted on.

When I started 30 years ago, no one could imagine an Indian girl practicing tennis as a profession, let alone competing with the best in the world, Mirza said.

What started as an accidental attempt at yet another sport, Mirza was an excellent swimmer and skater and soon turned into a passion.

I started getting better at tennis quickly and that prompted my parents and coach to think I might have a talent for it, and they started taking it seriously, she recalls. Soon I was winning tournaments. By the time I was eight, I had won an under-16 state championship by beating a girl twice my age.

I’ve never heard anyone say I wasn’t talented, she said matter-of-factly.

Her rise may have been swift, but it wasn’t without hitches and bumps.

There was no system for young Indian tennis players, especially girls. There was no path I could follow to become a top international player, so we just figured out what we were doing along the way.

With we, Mirza refers to her parents and younger sister, who all invested in making her a champion.

We made mistakes, but we were proud of everything. We had fun along the way and most importantly, we did it together.

Mirza’s father Imran and mother Nasima took turns guiding her in international tournaments and fulfilling her mentor’s duties.

We realized early on that the tennis circuit was not a place for a girl to grow up, and decided one of us would always be by her side when she traveled, Imran told Al Jazeera ahead of Mirza’s final tournament.

Her big international breakthrough came at the 2005 Australian Open where she reached the third round as a singles player but was defeated by eventual champion Serena Williams.

Congratulations on a great career, @MirzaSania! You gave everything to tennis and women’s sports. It is indeed an iconic legacy. It was always a pleasure to watch you play and become the champion that you are. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/iUFygrt4D4 Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2023

In the same year, she reached the second round of Wimbledon and became the first Indian woman to reach the fourth round of the US Open, where she lost to the top-ranked Maria Sharapova.

The response was incredible and made me a star overnight, she said, remembering how she felt as an 18-year-old finally getting recognition and acceptance as an athlete from the Indian subcontinent.

Father’s role

Imran has successfully coached his daughter for the past 30 years despite not being professionally trained. He attributes it to a natural insight for raising young athletes and his love of tennis.

From a lack of training facilities and courts, to the struggle to find sponsors and the inability of local media to deal with a confident and articulate female athlete, were some of the problems Imran said his family had to face.

There were only two courts in Hyderabad. One of them was in a gentleman’s house, so we had to ask him and wait for hours to gain access, Imran said.

Where the family struggled to finance her daughter’s trip, they made up for it with an all-round passion for sports.

Imran played cricket and tennis, published a sports magazine and both parents were sports fans. It helped settle the young star into a routine where she could focus on tennis while her parents shielded her from the outside world.

Our background helped Sania overcome the social pressures she would have been exposed to in the beginning, Imran said.

Of course there were a few aunts and uncles [who] would say she tans and darkens from playing in the sun or that she would have trouble getting married, but we never took them seriously, he scoffed.

Mirza agreed. As women, we’re given a long list of things we can’t do instead of being encouraged to follow our dreams, she said.

She has been a notable advocate for women’s equality, especially in sports. In an earlier interview, she recalled how, until she gave birth to her son, she was repeatedly asked when she was going to have a child.

I’ve had journalists ask me this question at a post-match press conference, right after winning a grand slam final, and with the trophy by my side, she’d said. It’s like I wouldn’t be a complete woman until I became a mother, regardless of what I’ve accomplished as an athlete.

The world would look very different if we taught our daughters to draw boundaries as often as we told them to be polite https://t.co/ExkLZum953 Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) February 15, 2023

Mirza hasn’t shied away from speaking her mind, or doing things my way, as she always says. There have been instances where her religion and cultural background have been used to stir up controversy.

When Mirza rose to fame in 2005, a group of Muslim scholars issued a fatwa declaring her choice of attire on the field, consisting of a short-sleeved T-shirt and a skirt, as un-Islamic and corrupt.

In her 2016 autobiography Ace Against Odds, Mirza recalled how the news was blown out of proportion by a bureau report, spread like wildfire, and became the talk of the country within hours.

A subcontinent icon

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan’s biggest name on the tennis court, has played against Mirza in mixed doubles.

He told Al Jazeera that despite the obstacles, Mirza opened the door for young girls from South Asia to play international sports.

As a Muslim girl in India, it must have been incredibly difficult for her to continue playing at the top level despite all the allegations and controversies that kept befalling her, Qureshi said.

Sania has been an inspiration to so many young girls from India, Pakistan and across the region by showing them that if they work hard, they too can become international athletes.

I’ve seen the sacrifices she’s had to make, the struggles she’s had to go through to become a champion, Qureshi said, adding that he’s very proud of his friend from across the border.

She was the very first sports icon I followed as a child. She was the one I looked at the most. She will always be my inspiration to never bow down to the misogyny, bigotry and so many obstacles South Asian girls face. Thank you for your existence @MirzaSania https://t.co/faG9qjMc4d Noorena Shams (@noorenashams) January 27, 2023

Double Glory

Mirza has won 43 career major titles, including three grand slam titles.

Her most prolific run came in the 2015-16 season when she partnered former world number one Martina Hingis. The pair won 16 titles, including the three grand slams, topping the women’s doubles rankings and often being referred to as one of the greatest women’s doubles teams of all time.

Since announcing her plans to retire, she has been repeatedly asked why she decided to retire from tennis despite being among the best in the world.

It’s very important to me that people ask me why I stop and not when, Mirza said with a smile.

Stay at this level [of tennis] demands a lot from me mentally, emotionally and physically. I don’t have the will to do everything I can to maintain this level.

Six Grand Slam titles, former world No. 1 women’s doubles, only Indian in top-30 WTA singles. Without apologizing for her choices and facing trolls before SM arrived, Sania Mirza redefined what it meant to be a woman doing sports in India. The OG badass female superstar athlete. https://t.co/fdvhJAOo6j Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) January 27, 2023

Despite hanging up her boots, Mirza won’t run away from the sport altogether.

She has been running a tennis academy in Hyderabad for 10 years and has opened two in her adopted home, Dubai. More importantly, she said, would love to be around her son when he grows up.

I want to spend more time with my son, do the school runs and not travel as much as I have in the past 20 years.

It was really nice to know that I was able to make a difference in the lives of young girls, especially those from the subcontinent, she said.

Girls from our part of the world have to overcome cultural and religious barriers to be the best at whatever they want to do in life, and if I’ve been able to inspire a few girls to fight for their dreams, I’ll feel that my journey is fulfilled.