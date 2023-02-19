Wilmington/Stoneham Girls hockey team hits skid in two games | Sport

STONEHAM On the cusp of a second straight playoff run, the last thing Stoneham-Wilmington girl hockey needs at this stage is a prolonged losing slip. Not that a couple of losses means a serious slump, but there is cause for concern as the team has now suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Last Saturday night Stoneham-Wilmington were beaten 2-1 by a Bishop-Fenwick club looking to spoil their traditional senior night festivities and give a little payback for the 5-3 come-from-behind shocker handed to them by ZW mid January.

And just days earlier, Stoneham-Wilmington found themselves on the short end of a 3-0 blanking at Burlington, a team they beat in overtime in early January.

We haven’t played well since Reading’s game, said Stoneham-Wilmington coach John Lapiana, referring to the stunning 5-1 defeat of the acclaimed Reading Rockets. It feels like we’ve taken a big step backwards. That’s a scary thing. It’s not the losses that bother me, but rather the direction we seem to be heading. We’ve been playing individualized hockey lately.

Until Stoneham-Wilmington arrived at the Burlington Ice Palace for the season’s rematch with the Lady Devils, Stoneham-Wilmington had crushed the opposition, recently surpassing Lexington and Melrose by a margin of seven goals in each. And Reading, which had averaged less than 1.3 goals per game, gave the mighty Stoneham-Wilmington skaters a season high five.

However, last Wednesday’s clash with Burlington marked the start of a goal drought that saw one goal in the last two appearances. The sudden lack of offense was baffling, but Lapiana shared a laundry list of the reasons he believed were behind it.

We tried to chip and go, we didn’t play defensively, we couldn’t stop the forward progression, we didn’t get the puck deep and we were running around in our own zone, the coach outlined. We looked at pucks instead of areas and/or man. We zone up to a point, but if the puck goes to the net, we have to switch to the man. All this stuff really bit us in the backside.

Burlington’s Emma Steiner buried the go-ahead goal 3:10 into the game and ten minutes later Abby Wojtaszek doubled the lead. The Lady Devils dominated and spent a long time in the offensive zone. Stoneham-Wilmington’s Maddie Sainato was exceptional, with ten shots from the first period and 15 in mid-frame. The first goaltender, as so often, did her best to hold the door open for her teammates to come back. But the offense failed to answer the call, with a season low of 12 shots overall.

I don’t think it was a letdown because we didn’t play a strong base hockey, Lapiana said, when asked if he thought Burlington’s lackluster performance was the post-Reading fallout. We just didn’t play our typical hockey.

Stoneham-Wilmington returned to the Stoneham Arena on Saturday to take on a Crusaders club who had suffered defeats in three of their previous four games. Stoneham-Wilmington claimed a first period lead over Katelin Hally’s 14th of the season, from Grace Tobias. The scoring play was a direct result of Bishop-Fenwick’s stifling coverage of SW scoring leader Lily MacKenzie, who put on two defenders, sometimes three, every time she entered the offensive zone. The respect the Crusaders staff gave to MacKenzie opened the ice for her linemates, including Hally, who collected the Tobias fodder and, with plenty of room and time in the left circle, chose her spot for the green target.

Every time a team employs a tactic, it creates an opportunity for the opposition, Lapiana said, when asked about the attention paid to MacKenzie, resulting in the Hally score.

During a second six-minute period, Stoneham-Wilmington nearly gave up on disciplined hockey, committing three consecutive fouls, including a pair of watch calls and a trip. The penalties proved costly as Bishop-Fenwick’s main offensive threats buried power play goals each. Ali Sprissler beat Sainato on a pass from Penny Levine-Stein to tie the score and soon returned the favor by feeding Levine-Stein for a lead.

We made a lot of disciplinary errors all season, admits Lapiana, whose record stands at 11-5-1 with three regular season games left. We’ve been lucky in those cases to have enough cushion that it didn’t hurt us. But in a tight game like this, it becomes a battle to see which team makes the fewest mistakes.

The Middlesex Freedom League crown remains up for debate as Stoneham-Wilmington and Burlington battle to the bitter end for the rights to the crown. Each team has competitive enemies that must face the trajectory, which can affect the results. Stoneham-Wilmington traveled to Wakefield on Wednesday evening (results after press time) and will conclude the regular season with a visit to Framingham for a two-game winter break (times and opponents to be announced).