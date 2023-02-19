Brighton and Hove News » Fun, food and friendship offered at the new Hub in Brighton





The new 1.45 million Fitzherbert community hub has officially opened its doors in Kemp Town. The Fitz is the result of a collaboration between the Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton, the Brighton Table Tennis Club (BTTC) and the Real Junk Food Project. Together they have transformed the 19th-century parish hall of Sint-Jan-de-Doperkerk into a 21st-century communal engine room. The Hub houses a large and flexible activity room that can be separated by a sliding soundproof wall, a large and fully equipped modern kitchen and state of the art sound and wifi systems. The building and the newly landscaped garden are fully accessible for the disabled. With very high insulation standards and energy supplied by heat source pumps, it is deep green. A large number of people and organizations funded the transformation. Sport England got the ball rolling with a £180,000 grant to BTTC, one of the country’s most innovative and progressive sports clubs and in many ways a model for the sports club of the future. Other major donors included the Kemptown Community Philanthropists, the Diocese and the Albert Gubay Foundation and 260 people contributed 55,000 through a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign. The Hub will be used for parish events, while the table tennis club, which organizes sessions seven days a week in the former Catholic school next door, and the Real Junk Food Project will work together. They aim to provide fun, food and friendship through table tennis and pay meals in the Hub for local people and club players with food that would otherwise be wasted. A recently launched weekly After-School Club puts the new Hub to good use right away. Children come from Queens Park School on a walking bus to play table tennis, cook for themselves with the help of the junk food experts (they’ve already made leek and potato soup) and then eat with their parents to pick them up afterwards. The two organizations are raising money to expand after-school work to three days a week by the end of the year. The Hub is also home to Voices in Exile, which provides support and legal advice to asylum seekers and refugees in Sussex and Surrey. The main contractor for the project was local builder Pilbeam Construction. Much of the furniture for the Hub is the work of Making it Out, a Portslade-based charity that works with people leaving prison or at risk of going to prison. Architects for the scheme were Stead and Co. Other funders of the scheme include the Catholic Parish of East Brighton, Veolia Environmental Trust, the Garfield Weston Foundation, Laing Family Trust, Benefact Trust, National Lottery Awards for England, Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust and the Rampion Community Benefit Fund. Click for more information here. Photos from the official opening by Caleb Yule…

