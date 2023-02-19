Sports
Cardinal wins a thriller – Stanford University Athletics
FULLERTON, California – Senior from Owen Cobb diving grab with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning sealed a 7-5 victory for No. 3 Stanford over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night from Goodwin Field.
. @Cobb2Owen. ??
That’s the tweet.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/bpD3SWdiYI
Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) February 19, 2023
With the win, Stanford tied a three-game series between the two teams.
The web gem was Cobb’s second of the night after diving down the middle with two outs in the third, getting to his feet and throwing a runner to the plate trying to score from second. The stellar defensive effort kept the Cardinal’s lead at 4-2 up to that point.
freshman Matt Scott (1-0) took the victory out of the bullpen for Stanford (1-1). The right-hander, making his collegiate debut, went two shutout innings without allowing a hit and struckout three batters.
Junior Drew Dowd got the start and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned) while walking four and striking out three.
Junior Dr. Bowser led offensively for the Cardinal, going 3-for-5 in the ball game with a double, his first homer of the season, and two RBIs. Junior Tommy Troy also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with his first home run of the year, two walks and two RBIs. Troy’s go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the game-winner.
Gavin Meyer (0-1), who gave up the Troy single in the eighth, was charged with the loss to the Titans.
Hitting the cleanup spot in the order, sophomore Brad Montgomery went 3-for-3 with a home run, two walks and an RBI. The round-tripper was the first of the season for Madison resident Miss.
With the series tied, the two teams will play a rubber game at 1 p.m. Freshman on Sunday Nick Dugan is about to make his collegiate debut as a Stanford starter. He will be opposed by Evan Yates for Cal State Fullerton.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Trailing 1-0, the Cardinal was the first to put up runs in the second inning. Stanford scored two points as Bowser left the yard with Montgomery aboard.
After the Titans rallied to make it two, the Cardinal came back to retake the lead in the third inning. Stanford scored twice on solo home runs by Troy and Montgomery, extending the Cardinal’s lead to 4–2.
CSU Fullerton came back to tie the score at four in the fifth before Stanford retook a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning.
After the Titans tied again in the bottom of the seventh, Troy delivered the RBI single in the chase home Eddie Park from second base. Park would add an insurance run in the top of the ninth and shoot a two-out single into center field to chase home Alberto Rios and Stanford’s seventh point of the game.
Cal State Fullerton did manage to load the bases with two outs in the ninth as a junior left-hander Ryan Bruno struckout two and walked three in the inning before Cobb’s heroism secured the win. Bruno’s scoreless inning earned him his first save of the season.
GAME NOTES
Stanford got three-hit games from both Montgomery and Bowser.
The Cardinal’s power was led by Bowser, who had two extra hits in the ball game.
Six Cardinal had multiple hits in the ball game, including two each by Park, Troy, Rios and Owen Cobb.
The Cardinal defeated the Titans by a clip of 14-7.
The Cardinal walked six of CSU Fullerton’s pitching and gave away twelve of his own.
With a three-hit day, Montgomery has reached base in 28 consecutive games, dating back to last season.
Park (2-for-5, R, RBI) extended his hit streak to 15 games (.492, 29×59, 12 R, 4 2B, 5 RBIs).
