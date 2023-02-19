Sports
Fans furious at Aussie cricket greats disgustingly rude clash with Dinesh Karthik during second Test between India and Australia in Dehli
There were serious fireworks on the pitch during Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and India, but almost as much beyond.
Australian cricketing legend Mark Waugh was called up to the Star Sports commentary team for the Border-Gavaskar series to replace Michael Clarke, and the batsman pulls no punches.
Waugh and former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik went back and forth with differing ideas and healthy discussions during a wild Day 3 which saw Australia capitulate to lose nine wickets in a session and India take over the match once again.
But the 57-year-old Australian lost his cool as the recently retired Indian star pushed his buttons one too many times.
Mark, I know you’re not happy with the field set. Let’s go; tell me, what are you not happy about? Karthik asked Waugh as India’s No. 3 Cheteshwar stabbed Pujara with a deep point in place and no catcher near offside.
I am not. I want a bat-pad offside, and then I want my point up. And a catchy blanket, he can stay there. That would be a fair field, Waugh replied.
Remembered as one of the greatest fielders in the history of the game, Waugh’s remark about the field set seemed to backfire as the next ball went straight to the man on the deep end.
But Mark, if you had the point up, this ball probably would have gone to the boundary, Karthik noted.
If I had pointed up, it would have gone straight to him in the circle, Waugh defended.
Real? Don’t you think it would have found the hole there? He had time, Karthik came back one more time.
Tensions rose as Waugh restrained himself from making a diplomatic reply.
We obviously think differently, but when I’m playing Pujara I want a bat-pad offside because I think he has a good chance of squeezing one out, Waugh said.
Karthik then pressed his co-commentator for more answers.
But there isn’t one for Rohit Sharma – anything on that? he asked.
Waugh was clearly biting his tongue.
No, I’m not talking about Rohit Sharma – he’s a completely different player, DK, he said.
After going back and forth between Karthik and Waugh, third co-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar tried to break the tension with a score update.
India 32-1, let me in, said Manjrekar.
But Karthik wasn’t done there and went back to the pit with more questions for Waugh.
So, you’re happy with the pitch? There is no one (at bat-pad) for Rohit Sharma – are you happy about that? Would you do the same as captain? he said.
Then Waugh snapped.
I didn’t know this was a press conference, he said.
It’s a bit of chatter, what you would say, Karthik countered.
I’m going to limit your questions per session; you get one question, okay? Not anymore, Waugh replied.
A timely run-out that ended Rohit Sharma’s innings then broke the pairs’ increasingly heated exchange, forcing them to get on with the events of the match.
But when Virat Kohli came to bat, Karthik unintentionally fired it back up.
Mark, first pitch, someone comes in and plays that perfect defense – is that a good sign? Karthik asked.
You’ve had your only question this session, DK. No, it was a good, solid shot, in all seriousness, Waugh replied.
While clearly tense at times, the heated exchange was at least a little funny and amusing.
A fan’s description of the comment hit the nail on the head.
The best commentary is a mix of feeling like you’re part of the conversation and a hint of lingering suspense. Dinesh Karthik & Mark Waugh certainly have the blistering tension today, they wrote on Twitter.
