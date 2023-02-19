Cowboys and Cree hockey players face off in the 40th edition of the Battle of the Little Big Puck

Hundreds of people will gather at a hockey rink in Maple Creek, Sask., on Saturday night to watch rodeo cowboys take on their Cree neighbors in a longstanding charity hockey game dubbed the “Battle of the Little Big Puck.”

It’s the 40th edition of what the town near the Alberta border calls “an epic game of hockey” between members of the Nekaneet First Nation, just south of Maple Creek, and local cowboys who are current or former rodeo competitors.

In the third period, players exchange their hockey clothing for traditional clothing. The cowboys play in their chaps, cowboy hats, plaid shirts and sometimes even spurs on their skates. The First Nations players wear headdresses, animal skins and face paint. The umpires are RCMP officers donning their red serge.

“We’re just neighbors. That’s all we really are,” said Nekaneet chief Alvin Francis, who played in the first game in 1979 and continued until he hung up his skates about 10 years ago.

The players of the Nekaneet First Nation celebrate on ice during the Battle of the Little Big Puck in Maple Creek, Sask., in February 2020. (Kate Winquist/Maple Creek News)

He said outsiders might raise an eyebrow at the teams calling themselves “Cowboys” and “Indians,” but he believes that people who take the time to learn about the community and the history and spirit of the game, come to realize that it is about mutual respect, unity. and friendship.

“I understand it’s politically incorrect, but they think of themselves as cowboys and we think of ourselves as the old term of ‘Indians,’ which is First Nations today, right? So that’s how we look at it,” Francis told CBC News . “We can laugh at each other and joke with each other, just to be neighbors, because that’s how the world is supposed to be. That’s how we see it.”

Each year the game raises thousands of dollars for the local health center, youth activities or those in need. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to Sandy Cooper, a teenage bronco rider who was paralyzed during a recent rodeo.

So how did it all start?

It was 1978. Three friends stopped for a beer on a hot summer day.

Tom Reardon, now 75, came up with the plan with another local cowboy, Nick Demchenko, and their friend, Raymond Anderson, a member of the Nekaneet First Nation.

“It took more than one beer to plan it,” Reardon joked. “All we did was plan a nice Sunday afternoon. We weren’t visionaries or anything.”

The Cowboy hockey team defeated the Nekaneet team 14-11 in 2020. No one knows who will win the four-decade streak, but players say it’s pretty even. (Kate Winquist/Maple Creek News) The Battle of the Little Big Puck was started in 1979 by a group of native and non-native friends from Nekaneet First Nation and Maple Creek, Sask. (Kate Winquist/Maple Creek News)

Reardon came up with the name of the game, Battle of the Little Big Puck, inspired by the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876.

“I went to the bathroom at the bar, there, and while I was there, that came to mind. I came out and Nick and Raymond were having a drink of beer when I said that, and it splashed all over the table.”

The cowboys and Cree players faced off in their first game in January 1979, raising $180 for the local hospital, then hosted a rematch in 1980.

“It was even. Each team had won a game. We just thought, ‘Well, that’s good,'” said Reardon.

Dale Mosquito has played in almost every game since 1979. During the day, the Cree elder and equestrian helps Native women reconnect with their culture at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, located on Nekaneet First Nation land. (Marcus Dag/Maple Creek News)

A few years later, some members of the community decided to revive the idea. They printed tickets and turned it into a community event that has thrived for decades.

“Its purpose is really community,” Reardon said. “It’s a fun time!”

A sense of community

For some, the game has developed a deeper meaning and symbolism.

The Nekaneet First Nation has a unique history in Southwest Saskatchewan. In the late 1800s, many First Nations were driven from the Cypress Hills and moved to reservations in other parts of the province. But a chief Nekaneet refused to go.

His people remained in the area without reserve land or federal funding, befriending the settlers, farming and learning rodeo. The Nekaneet First Nation was granted reserve status in 1913, but those relationships continued.

Today, the Battle of the Little Big Puck reflects that history.

A Nekaneet First Nation player carries the puck in the third period of the Battle of the Little Big Puck in February 2020. The teams take the game seriously, though the spirit of the event is one of friendship and fun. (Marcus Day/Maple Creek News)

“Generation to generation, that’s passed down. That knowledge and that respect is passed down from the beginning. You don’t see that in other communities,” said Maple Creek Mayor Michelle McKenzie.

The 51-year-old woman remembers going to the game when she was 14. At the time, she wasn’t sure where she would fit into the community as an Mtis girl. The game of hockey helped her find a sense of belonging, she said.

“It didn’t matter who you were or what you were or what skin color you were, you were still part of the community. So that really hits home with me, being able to figure out where I belong,” said McKenzie.

RCMP officers referee the charity hockey game and don their red serge for the third period. (Marcus Dag/Maple Creek News)

Elder Larry Oakes will put on his skates for Saturday’s game, as he does for most other games. The 63-year-old former chief of Nekaneet First Nation said everyone plays hard, even if it doesn’t really matter who wins.

“To tackle something like racism or discrimination, people have to do something. It’s not just something you just write or talk about. You better do something. This is something we can say we’re doing together. ” ,” he said.

In the last minute of the hockey game, all the players pour onto the ice together, while the standing room-only audience cheers.

The Cree elder says, “It’s a celebration.”