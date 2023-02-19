



PRINCETON, New Jersey — Columbia’s women’s swimming and diving team finished in fifth place with 910.5 points at the 2023 Ivy League Championships, finalizing an incredible performance for the Lions over the four days. This year’s event, which took place on the campus of Princeton University, saw Columbia go away with one gold medal, three bronze medals, six new program records and 17 top-eight finishes. Princeton emerged victorious with a score of 1480. Harvard took second place with 1254 points. Yale placed third, scoring 1158.5 points. Brown beat the Lions just short of fourth place, with a score of 951.5 On the final day of competition, Columbia competed in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay and the final of the 10-foot dive. Karen Liu was today’s story, starting the morning with a program record in the prelims of 200 flies (1:57.59). Entering the final as the top seed, she turned in a gold medal-winning performance, placing first with a time of 1:55.99. In doing so, she also shattered the Columbia record, which she had set earlier in the morning. Aziza Ganihanova had another big day as well, breaking the program record on the 200-back with an impressive time of 1:56.20. This was good for fourth place in the event. The Lions ended the weekend in style with a new record in the 400 free. The team consisting of Emily McDonald , Georgia young , Sally mom And Isabella Arevalo clocked in at 3:30.28, good for fifth place. Other top-eight finishes on day three included a fourth-place finish in the 1650 free by Olivia Jubin (16:24.77), fourth in 100 free from Emily McDonald a sixth-place finish in the 200 chest round Ashley Hu (2:14.86), and a sixth-place finish in the 200-fly from Allison Martin (1:59.76). Highlights from the past three days can be found here: DAY 1, DAY 2, DAY 3. “This meeting was one for the ages,” Head Coach Diana Casey said. “This was a great way to close out the 2023 Ivy Championship. We’ve achieved so much in these four days. I’m so proud of this team!” NEXT ONE The Lions’ season isn’t over yet, as they head to Annapolis, Maryland this coming weekend to participate in the ECAC Championships. Columbia placed first at this year’s ECAC Winter Championships and will look to repeat that feat. The event starts on Friday, February 24. KEEPING UP WITH THE LIONS Follow @CULionsWSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com for the latest news on Columbia’s women’s swim and dive program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/2/18/womens-swimming-and-diving-karen-liu-wins-200-fly-championship-lions-set-three-more-records-on-final-day-of-ivvy-league-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos