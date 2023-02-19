Ohio State hockey wins Michigan, 4-2, in Faceoff on the Lake at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio The Ohio State men’s hockey team was treated to a home game in Cleveland on Saturday. With 45,523 fans in attendance at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Browns’ home ground hosted the first Faceoff on the Lake and a 4-2 Buckeyes victory over arch-rival Michigan.

In another chapter of the sport’s greatest rivalry, the No. 10 Buckeyes (18-11-3, 11-9-2) used defense and power plays to get to the point at the outdoor venue to make a full effort. delivering and holding the No. 4 ranked Wolverines (20-10-2, 12-9-1) to win the season series.

First and foremost, just an incredible experience, I’m going to walk in the weight room again when Cleveland called and spoke to our sport’s (athletic director) Shaun Richard and asked if we were interested and said let me walk down and talk to the team Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said so. I said, are you guys interested in playing an off game here, (and) their eyes got so big and the answer was there and it was well worth the wait.

People here in Cleveland did a great job and you can’t do much about the ice and things like that, but I just think it was an incredible experience that our boys will remember for the rest of their lives.

Understanding the risks associated with playing an outdoor game in mid-February, the unpredictable weather in Northeast Ohio, best known for its bitterly cold days and weeks of cloud cover, threw a curveball, and suddenly clear blue skies and warmer temperatures were actually a bad thing .

To combat the conditions that weakened the ice, the second period had to be interrupted twice, the second interruption being caused by a football-sized piece of ice breaking loose between the two benches. It happened with 4:59 left in the period, prompting officials to start the second break early to take good care of the ice. After the full break ended, the final 4:59 resumed with the Buckeyes leading 1–0.

With the ice fixed and script Ohio executed on the frozen surface, play resumed and the Buckeyes wasted little time extending their lead as senior captain Jake Wise sent home a goal on an assist from junior Travis Treloar and freshman Stephen Halliday to bring back the public. to life from standstill.

As they have all season, moments later the Wolverines got a response from freshman Gavin Brindley that sparked the game’s defining moment.

In front of about 400 friends and family, including and his brother on the opposing team (Michigans Dylan Duke), Strongsville product Tyler Duke led an offensive stampede while the Buckeyes fell short. The puck gained position inside the blue line and landed right on Duke’s stick off a pass from Wise to which Duke responded in an instant to give the Buckeyes a 3-1 lead.

It was pretty special, I didn’t really know what happened next, I just skated across the ice, Duke said. It was a super cool feeling and something I will remember for a long time.

After a week where brotherly opponents do the talking in big games, Tyler Duke celebrated in scarlet and gray while his older brother, Dylan, didn’t cheer, at least not visibly, in corn and blue.

It was a pretty cool experience, I think it was really fun for my grandparents and family and friends in the area to see me and Tyler on the ice at the same time here in Cleveland, Dylan said. It was definitely a really cool experience and something Tyler and I will be able to talk about for the rest of our lives.

The game was far from over, with a dangerous Wolverines squad desperate for another goal. Eric Ciccolini trimmed the Buckeyes lead to 3-2 with 11:14 left in the third period.

The Buckeyes turned to their power play unit one more time and minutes later got some much-needed breathing room from Halliday, whose goal with 10:18 over the Buckeyes allowed their defense to drive to victory in the final 10 minutes.

Usually the team that wins the special teams is going to win the game and both teams had their chances on the power play and I think we scored two and our (penalty kill) was fantastic and then scored with a small hand, Rohlik said. It was huge for us against a team like that, one of the best teams in the country, one of the most skilled teams in the country, you have to be at your best and we had a pretty good weekend but there’s a lot of room to grow.

Things don’t get any easier for the Buckeyes as the team is ranked No. 1 in Minnesota on Friday.

