Morse earns Valley Swimmer of the Year, Reyes becomes Valley Diver of the Year at MVC Championships





IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Madison Morse and sophomores Eve Reyes combined to win Valley Swimmer and Diver of the Year honors as the 2023 MVC Swimming and Diving Championships came to a close Saturday night in Iowa City. As a team, the Redbirds placed third and earned five gold medals, five silver medals, and one bronze medal. Morse is the fourth Redbird to win Valley Swimmer of the Year honors and second as head coach Caitlyn Hamilton tenure. She joins the elite of Christine Sudlow (1996), Julie Cocks (2004) and Kierston Farley-Sepe (2020). a title in the 200-meter breaststroke. She set a school record of 2:15.34 in the prelims Saturday before smashing that mark with a Valley Championship record of 2:11.58 in the final. Morse won three gold medals, set a 100 Breast MVC record, broke the 200 Breast MVC Championship record and contributed to four silver medals for the Redbirds at the 2023 Valley Championships. Reyes earned First Team All-MVC honors with a bronze medal score of 269.28 in the 3M Dive. The achievement came on the heels of her second consecutive 1M Diving title earlier in the week. She has earned First-Team All-MVC honors in 1M and 3M in both of her appearances at the Valley Championships. It is the 12th time a Redbird Valley has won Diver of the Year and the third in the past five seasons. Former Redbird Caroline Lecoeur earned Valley Diver of the Year honors in 2019 and 2021. Illinois State is the first team since Southern Illinois in 2010 to win Valley Diver and Swimmer of the Year honors. In addition, it is the third time in the program’s history to win the Redbirds Valley Diver and Swimmer of the Year Awards and the first time since 2004. Cocks won Swimmer of the Year and Krystal Featherston earned Diver of the Year honors that year for Illinois State. In 1996, Christine Sudlow won the Diver of the Year award and Monica Torres was named Valley Swimmer of the Year. Other highlights The Redbird Relays finished the encounter strong, earning a fifth school record and a fourth silver medal. morse code, Olivia Gonder , Mia Snow And Emma Felzer went3:21.21 in the 400 free relay.

Junior Cassidy Carey posted a new school mark of 2:00.16 in the 200-meter backstroke prelims en route to an All-Valley honorable mention selection.

posted a new school mark of 2:00.16 in the 200-meter backstroke prelims en route to an All-Valley honorable mention selection. Seniors Isabella Veliz (200 Back) and Lauren Naeger (200 Fly) and sophomore Lawrence Wisdom (1650-yard freestyle) also earned All-Valley honorable mention.

