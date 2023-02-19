Sports
Myths and Mysteries | Cricket web
Martin Chandler|
Published: 2023
Pages: 220
Author: Ezekiel, Gulu
Publisher: Ruppa
Rating: 4 stars
In my review of Gulu Ezekiel’s 2021 book, Debunk mythsI suggested that a second helping wouldn’t hurt and, just in time, Myths and mysteries appeared two years later. It’s not quite the same size as its predecessor, but it’s certainly cut from the same material.
This time, for a book of similar length, there are only seven chapters, something that allows Gulu to be a bit more discursive than two years ago. Myths and mysteries is also not exclusive to cricket work. Four of the chapters are about our great game, but there are also about an athlete, a hockey player and about Lawn Tennis, and more specifically about the Davis Cup.
The chapters on cricket inevitably deal with issues that I knew at least something about before opening the book. Of the others, on the other hand, I knew little or nothing. The sports involved are not the ones I follow to a great extent, but like everyone else I can enjoy a decent story well told, and I have previous experience with Gulu on other sports from reading his 2011 book, Cricket and beyond.
Before I read Myths and mysteries I did know that Indian hockey had a long and remarkable history, and the name Dhyan Chand was one I recognized, though I didn’t know why, but that was about it. Now, however, I understand much more about Indian success on the hockey field and Chand, whose achievements, to use a cricket portmanteau, were Bradmanesque.
The Olympics are a recurring theme in Chand’s story, and the athlete featured in the book is another Olympian, Norman Pritchard. Second in the 200m and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics, it is a mystery whether Pritchard represented Great Britain or India? Gulu conclusively demonstrates that Pritchard was the first Indian Olympian and thus a medalist, and from there recreates a remarkable life, in which Pritchard eventually made his living as a film actor.
And then there is Tennis. In my youth I played the game to a half decent level, and always followed Grand Slam events with a certain interest, and I remember years ago enjoying watching the Amritraj brothers, but that pair had never been apart Indian tennis or the Davis Cup followed. As it turns out, Indian tennis actually has quite a history too, especially in the Davis Cup. Gulu has a knack, no doubt honed by his years as a journalist rather than an author, of conveying a great deal of information in not too many words, and I thoroughly enjoyed those three non-creepy chapters, as they cover topics I certainly would never bother opening a book dedicated solely to them.
So on to the cricket. Gulu opens with a subject that will arouse the interest of many who, almost a century later, are still fascinated by the 1932/33 Bodyline series. There is nothing revealing in it Myths and mysteries about the series itself, but there is nevertheless a new angle. Perhaps surprisingly, Iftikhar Ali Khan, better known as the Nawab of Pataudi Snr, has never been the subject of a biography. To make up for that shortfall in the cricket literature, Gulu takes a long look at his life and times, including, of course, his role in that most controversial Ashes series. The insights into Pataudi’s personality are valuable and certainly made me think about the ‘clash’ between him and his captain.
The next cricketer to play is Cotah Ramaswami, whose life contains two major mysteries. The first is why at the advanced age of 40 he was chosen to tour England with the 1936 squad. Was it for cricket or other reasons? Only two Tests from Ramaswami came on that journey, but perhaps because he averaged an impressive 56.66, the real reasons for his selection are often overlooked. However, they are no longer there and Gulu naturally also looks critically at the circumstances of the day in 1985 when the then 89-year-old Ramaswami left his home, never to return. To this day, no trace of him has been found.
From Ramaswami, Gulu moves on to watch a test match with a controversial end to the West Indies’ first tour of the subcontinent, in 1948/49. It seems the West Indians didn’t enjoy their journey much, although they did manage to win the series by securing victory in one of five Tests that managed a finish. That was the fourth game, easily won by the visitors, so the only exciting game was the fifth, which ended in mysterious circumstances. India fell six runs short of victory with two wickets in hand but, and herein lies the mystery, was seemingly robbed of a final seven deliveries by the umpires.
And there is the last chapter. That is partly about the amusing, if not particularly important, question of whether Colin Cowdrey was born in Ooty or Bangalore. Gulu’s delight in his efforts in researching it is evident, but he ends on a more serious note. Was Vijay Merchants’ decision to support Ajit Wadekar instead of Tiger Pataudi for the Indian captaincy in 1970 related to a long-held grudge against the Pataudi dynasty dating back to Tiger’s father getting Merchant’s endorsement for that captaincy in 1946? role?
So once again Gulu has produced a thoroughly entertaining selection of stories, all thoroughly researched and all shedding some light on the myths and mysteries they highlight, even if few have actually been solved. Some that are firmly on the head, however, concern the one non-Indian who appears in the book, the beloved ‘Nawab of Altrincham’, better known as ‘Our Rookie’. Always adept at creating myths about themselves, several of Engineer’s here are dismantled by Gulu, but I won’t say exactly where and will let readers find the brief appearance of the great Lancastrian for themselves.
Finally, it’s also worth pointing out that Gulu has sourced some interesting illustrations for the book, only one of which, by Pataudi Snr striking in the Bodyline series, has seen the light of day before. Myths and mysteries is definitely recommended and, for those who have not been able to experience that, I understand that Debunk myths is still printed.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.cricketweb.net/books/myths-and-mysteries/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
