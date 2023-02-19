Elite 2024 EDGE set for 2nd visit, expansion QB board?





One of the best rushers in the 2024 class is expected to visit Michigan football, plus the latest on quarterback recruiting. As disappointing as the 2023 recruiting class may have been for Michigan football, at least compared to the expectations that come from a playoff appearance, the Wolverines have started 2024 strong and appear to be bouncing back. Michigan football already has five verbal commitments in 2024 and a trio of blue-chippers. More could be on the way, especially with the recent hiring of Chris Partridge, who brings a new dynamic recruiting presence to the Wolverines workforce. Partridge was instrumental in getting Rashan Gary back at the time and he will reopen that pipeline to New Jersey. Elsewhere in the 2024 class, Michigan football is trying to make some progress with one of the top EDGE prospects in 2024 and it’s working as Dlyan Stewart is expected to make a second visit to the Michigan football program according to The Wolverine’s EJ Holland . Stewart is 6-foot-5, 235 pounds from Washington, DC and he is ranked the No. 4 EDGE by the On3 consensus ranking and No. 23 overall in the Class of 2024. South Carolina, Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and all the major players are in the mix. However, Michigan has done a great job developing EDGE outlook and this unofficial March visit would be huge. If it leads to an official visit later in this cycle, Michigan football could have a realistic shot at bringing in a man with five-star potential. Another QB to watch in 2024? The main question in the 2024 recruiting class is whether or not Michigan football can bring in a high-level quarterback. Jadyn Davis has been the main target and the Wolverines have all expert forecasts in their favor, but he continues to delay his decision. It was just reported this week that Davis will be visiting Michigan this spring. Still, the all-eggs-in-one-basket approach hasn’t worked very well for the Wolverines. It didn’t work out in 2023 and so it was good to see the new QBs coach Kirk Campbell is in contact with Michael Van Buren according to a report from The Wolverine. Van Buren hails from St. Frances Academy in Maryland and is a top-100 prospect. He ranks 70th overall and is No. 8 among quarterbacks. He would be a perfect fit for Michigan and if the Wolverines can’t land Davis, he would be a wonderful consolation prize. Some love him even more than Davis. We’ll see how active Michigan is in recruiting Van Buren, but it’s good to see the board expanding a bit and not all focus on Davis, who’s just stringing things along.

