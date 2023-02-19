Eagles win 7-0 at home against Whitman College





The Eastern Washington University women’s tennis team welcomed Whitman College today (Feb. 18) and secured a 7-0 victory at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse. The Eagles improved to 2-1 overall and look forward to continuing their push at home tomorrow when they host Portland. “We started doubles with a lot of energy. Whitman is a great team, a nationally ranked Division III team, and they play very well, so it was good to come out and commit to the level of performance that we were practicing” said head coach Dustin Hinson . “We did great at No. 3 doubles, and it was a battle at No. 1 and 2 doubles. We did well by stepping up in big moments and taking the games out. Singles was another battle, from above down, and we continued with our momentum, playing the ball and playing ourselves. We had some close sets and close matches, but we dug in and I’m happy with the results. We’ll try to continue the same energy in tomorrow’s game against Portland.” The Eagles push the Blues to 1-3 overall as EWU extends the series to 6-1 and improves to a 5-0 winning streak on WC. Eastern Washington has lost just two points in their last four games against Whitman, with their last three wins ending 7-0. Singles results 1. Scout Matthews final Angel Le (1-6, 6-3, 2-0, retired)

2. Isabella Foshee final Ariana Castellanos (7-5, 6-4)

3. Leandra Nizetic final Camilla Tarpey-Swedish (6-1, 6-4)

4. Renata Gabuzyan defeated Jin Yu (6-3, 6-0))

5. Kenzington Mann final Stand blunt (6-2, 6-1).)

6. Taylor Andersen final Erica Mock (6-0, 6-0) Double result 1. Isabella Foshee / Leandra Nizetic final Angel Le/Arianna Castellanos (6-4)

2. Scout Matthews / Taylor Andersen final Jin Yu/Blunt, Teleya (6-4).)

3. Renata Gabuzyan / Kenzington Mann final Sascha Wells/Erica Mock(6-0) Next one The Eagles wrap up the weekend hosting WCC opponent Portland tomorrow morning (Feb. 19) at 10 a.m. Pacific Time at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse.

