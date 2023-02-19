Penn State men’s hockey falls to Minnesota in heartthrob overtime | Penn State Men’s Hockey News

Connect with us

Penn State men's hockey falls to Minnesota in heartthrob overtime

Penn State men's hockey falls to Minnesota in heartthrob overtime

 


Friday night was catastrophic for Penn State. The Nittany Lions suffered a 7-2 loss to visiting No. 2 Minnesota and appeared outclassed and disjointed all night.

Still, this was only one game, a fact that Penn State almost immediately reminded its opponent of on Saturday night.

Just 29 seconds into the game, senior Ture Linden fired the puck past Golden Gophers junior goaltender Justen Close with pinpoint accuracy to give the Blues an early 1-0 lead.

Despite this quick score, Penn State was unable to turn it into a win and eventually fell 3–2 to the Golden Gophers in overtime.

Twenty-four hours earlier, in the first period, Penn State failed to capitalize on good early opportunities. This time Linden’s goal secured his team an early buffer which proved important as the opening frame progressed.

Whenever you can score early it really helps the momentum, it helps your confidence in the game, Linden said of his goal.

The two teams were fairly even over the remainder of the first 20 minutes, with Penn State beating Minnesota 10-6. Each team also had a power play opportunity that remained goalless during this section.

As the ensuing second period began, Minnesota was the team that scored early on thanks to sophomore Rhett Pitlick. The forward scored in transition by slickly maneuvering the puck past Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere to tie things up just under two minutes after the action resumed.

After this tying run, Minnesota continued to be aggressive at halftime for much of the middle period. However, Bob Motzko’s group would not find the back of the net during this time.

At one point, the Golden Gophers thought they had broken through the Nittany Lion defense again on a rebounded puck, but goalkeeper interference averted the goal.

Towards the end of the second inning, Minnesota continued to generate odd-man rushing opportunities, but tenacious play from the Blues and Whites, along with a laser-focused effort from Souliere, kept the game tied heading into the final stretch.

Team captain Paul DeNaples said Souliere’s strong showing was a big reason why the Nittany Lions kept things much closer during this game compared to the night before.

It was good to see him get his confidence back, he was struggling a bit, DeNaples said. He’s always been good and he gave us the chance to win tonight.







Penn State men's hockey vs. Michigan State forward Ture Linden (20)

Forward Ture Linden (20) prepares to receive the puck during Penn State’s Men’s Ice Hockey game against Michigan State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 7- 3.


Danny Gotwals


In the third period, Penn State increased the urgency, aiming to avoid overtime with the best team in the Big Ten. For the first 10 minutes of the final frame, the Nittany Lions continually approached Close’s door, only for the Golden Gopher to get a response over and over again.

This trend only continued down the stretch, but Souliere also continued his rebound night by holding off Minnesota’s formidable offense.

With both rosters struggling to gain an edge over each other, Guy Gadowsky said this close-knit competition was reminiscent of post-season action.

“Everyone was on track tonight,” said Gadowsky. “It was a playoff hockey game, there wasn’t much room.”

As the clock continued to tick towards the final minutes, overtime felt like a real possibility for the two Big Ten rivals.

However, sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev momentarily changed this view as he soured the puck past Close for a starting score with only 2:03 left in the game.

But even with so few taps left, this effort still wasn’t enough to secure the win for Penn State. Minnesota’s Matthew Knies scored to tie the game as the Nittany Lions were just 41 seconds away from victory.

After this late-game burst of scoring, the two teams headed into overtime for some three-on-three action.

This lasted less than three minutes, before Knies struck again to secure Minnesota’s 3–2 victory. Penn State continued to be aggressive on offense even during overtime, but ultimately failed to secure the win.

Even after such a heartbreaking loss, Gadowsky said he was happy with how his team reacted and went into the fight.

Tonight the team was ready to play our game, and I thought so, Gadowsky said. Day and night difference in our performance tonight.

