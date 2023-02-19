What do you do when an old Tafe campus is bought for a $50 million makeover? Fill it with art | mona

LAunceston’s former Tafe campus, a stately brick building that sat empty for years on a leafy bend of the River Tamar, became a Mona Foma site in much the same way as many buildings in Tasmania: locals chit chat about real estate. Once the landmark building sold for $6.35 million in 2021, it immediately went viral in the small town, reaching the ears of the annual arts and music festival.

We said, Oh my god, it’s bought! This is an opportunity, says Emma Pike, the senior curator at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Hobart, where Mona Foma is performed each summer. The festival, which has previously staged performances and art installations in an old car museum, boat sheds, a former power station, an archery club and a hardware store, rushed to Tafe’s buyer with a proposition: before anything gets fixed (a massive $50 million redevelopment is planned), could they use it? Yes, they could. For now, the daggy interiors remain unrefurbished.

The former Tafe Building on Wellington Street, Launceston. Photo: Jacob Collings

Gentrification is so complicated, but if you can intercept with a festival before construction, you get this magical moment with a space where you inherit the past, but you can also add something else to history, says Pike, who is also a senior curator at Mona Foma.

This is really possible in Launceston: when she worked in Sydney’s arts industry, we brought international artists to us to do shows and we ran out of space to show them as everything was converted into apartments and hotels. Everything was gentrified. But in Launceston there are a million spaces to interact with and it’s really fun.

Mona Foma, the summer sister of Mona’s famous winter festival Dark Mofo, has been running since 2008. Both events are often described as or iconoclastic, but both feel less elevated than either description suggests. She Are , but in the smartest, most enjoyable sense of the word: the curated art encourages laughable fun as often as deep thought. Think of a new national anthem put together by local kids and a team of performers that you can only hear if you beat a robot at table tennis, or a daily choir singing complaints about Launceston submitted by local residents. (There are hundreds of them; many are about parking lots and pedestrian crossings, says a choir member.)

Inside the Mona Foma installation Fantastic Futures. Photo: Jacob Collings

The move to the Launceston Tafe building means that this year’s festival is completely different than originally planned. The installation has been given a name Fantastic futures, after the slogan on sun-bleached plates that hang on the walls. The retro interiors are much the same as they must have been when it was packed with students, except the classrooms are now home to artwork, performances, and music. At night, the main courtyard hosts free performances from the likes of the Chills, Soccer Mommy, and Kae Tempest.

Very little has changed about the space, partly out of necessity I try to work with spaces as they are, otherwise all the money is gone and you can’t spend that on art, says Pike, but also because it’s an interesting challenge. Which show or film would best fit in a former classroom, a boardroom, a kitchenette?

I work in a museum. I can put most things in a museum, says Pike. But I’m so inspired by spaces and it’s nice to start by asking what a place would actually appeal to, rather than throwing things in there and forcing it.

Breakfast in Bed by Kenneth Tam. Photo: Jacob Collings

She doesn’t force people to congregate, though: Chairs and beanbags are set up in many rooms to encourage strangers to relax and socialize, while water coolers are dotted around campus to encourage literal water-cooler moments. Much of the art is also themed around people getting together, and what happens when they do (and don’t), such as Breakfast in Bed by American artist Kenneth Tam, who posted a Craigslist appeal asking men to join of a fake men’s club and filmed their connecting activities. And the film Olho da Rua (Out Loud) by Jonathas de Andrades, in which the Brazilian artist gathers 100 homeless people and asks them what they want to do on film. (Answer: throw a big party.)

And then there’s Prayer by South African artist James Webb, who spent six months researching all of Tasmania’s religious communities, from Christians and Buddhists to Druids and Pagans, and recorded their prayers. These play from loudspeakers in the floor of a former tearoom, embedded in plush carpeting; visitors are encouraged to take off their shoes and sit close to each speaker.

Border Farce, a film by Safdar Ahmed about Kurdish-Iranian heavy metal guitarist Kazem Kazemi. Photo: Jacob Collings

There’s a lot of human tenderness and caring in these works, but there’s also what happens when we don’t care about others, says Pike. Like in Border Farce, a short film that follows Kurdish-Iranian heavy metal guitarist Kazem Kazemi as he talks about how music helps him recover from the trauma of his imprisonment on Manus Island. Or Manapanmirr, in Christmas Spirit, a documentary by Yolu arts collective Miyarrka Media that shows how Yolu families have combined Christmas with their rituals that mark the arrival of the wet season to create something different: a celebration that is both all their own as shaped by colonialism.

But even in the festival’s darkest works there are always glimmers of humour, a hint of a smile. You can laugh at something really serious, it’s crucial to how we process things, says Pike. Laughter helps you breathe.