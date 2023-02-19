Sports
XFL Schedule Week 1: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores
Football is back. Yes, the NFL season is over, but the XFL will begin regular season play this weekend after being relaunched by an ownership group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
LIVE: Follow XFL scores and updates from Week 1 games
Spring football leagues have had a hard time holding their own, but there is optimism surrounding the latest league relaunch first started by Vince McMahon.
Eight teams will compete, with former NFL players and standouts on each roster. All eight teams will be in action during the first weekend of the season, so football fans looking to fill the void left by the NFL will have plenty to see.
MORE: Watch XFL games live with fuboTV (Free Trial)
Below is a full rundown of the XFL Week 1 schedule.
XFL Schedule Week 1: What games are on today?
Here’s the full schedule for the first week of the USFL season, including final scores and how to watch every game live.
Saturday February 18
|matchup
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV channel
|Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades
|3 p.m
|ABC
|Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks
|8:30 in the evening
|ESPN, FX
Sunday February 19
|matchup
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV channel
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas
|3 p.m
|ABC
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs DC Defenders
|8 p.m
|ESPN
Saturday XFL games TV channel, live streams
Vipers vs Renegades
The Vipers may be the prettiest team in the XFL in terms of looks, but they also have plenty of talent.
With former Packers backup Brett Hundley and AAF standout Luis Perez in the quarterback room, plus influential former NFL receivers Martavis Bryant and Geronimo Allison, Vegas will have an offense worth watching. On the defensive side, it doesn’t hurt to have Hall of Fame defenseman Rod Woodson as head coach.
MORE: XFL Rosters 2023: Full draft results, team-by-team picks for new football league
The Renegades, led by longtime Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, don’t have many recognizable names. Former NFL preseason darling Kyle Sloter could be Arlington’s quarterback, and they’ll rely on Stoops’ coaching acumen to overcome what could be a talent backlog.
Former Ravens safety Will Hill and former Raiders punter Marquette King are among the notable names for the Renegades.
Guards vs. Rugs
The Guardians have one of the most interesting quarterback situations in the league with the 2016 Broncos’ first-round pick Paxton Lynch and former Florida State standout Deondre Francois. Orlando also has an NFL wide receiver in Cody Latimer, and the punter is Tommy Townsend’s brother from the Chiefs. Will the defense have enough to win games?
MORE:XFL team names 2023: Logos, cities, find out more about football league relaunch
The Roughnecks are at the bottom of most XFL projections, especially considering their precarious quarterback situation. Cole McDonald and Brandon Silvers lead a group that isn’t the most inspiring, even though Silvers has plenty of spring football experience.
Still, with Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Wade Phillips as Houston head coach, the Roughnecks may be a better watch than the Texans.
Battlehawks vs Brahmas
The Battlehawks have some of the best chances of winning the XFL as QB AJ McCarron is highly trusted. He spent time in the NFL after a stellar career at Alabama; he started and nearly won a playoff game for the Bengals. He will be the veteran leader of this St. Louis team, which has an inexperienced coach in former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, but NFL veterans on staff in Bruce Gradkowski and Ricky Proehl.
MORE:XFL rosters 2023: The former NFL players you’ll recognize, from AJ McCarron to Martavis Bryant
The Brahmas should be fun to watch. San Antonio is a fun football market and former Steelers receiver Hines Ward is at the helm.
There are a few notable names on the roster, including former Wisconsin and Notre Dame QB Jack Coan and former NFL running back Kalen Ballage, though the defense doesn’t have as much name recognition as other teams.
Sea dragons vs defenders
Former Saints head coach Jim Haslett takes his Sea Dragons to the district to wrap up the Week 1 schedule. Former Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci could make Seattle an interesting team to watch, and the Sea Dragons have one of the brightest talents in the league in wide receiver Josh Gordon. There are NFL roots up and down the roster as well as the coaching staff.
The Defenders may not be the best team in the XFL, but they may have one of the most exciting quarterback rooms in the league.
D’Eriq King and Eric Dungey both stood out in the ACC as dual threats and can liven up any offense, while Jordan Ta’amu has previously played well in spring football leagues and spent some time behind Patrick Mahomes at the depths of the Chiefs chart. We’ll see if the Defenders can catch up to the Commanders as DC’s most functional football team.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/xfl-schedule-week-1-games-today-channels-times-scores/r63rbqz7x0si6wk81sfpmfcx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish community in Halifax cooperates to help earthquake victims
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on disappearance of Nandamuri Taraka, Asaduddin Owaisi reminds ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ of Bhiwani killings | India News
- Kit Connor Wears High Top Sneakers at JW Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show – Footwear News
- US confronts China over alleged spy balloons
- Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Blames Former PTI Government Imran Khan for Spread of Terrorism | world news
- Discover steampunk with a new exhibit at the Virginia Aquarium The Virginian-Pilot
- Carlos Alcaraz wins title in Buenos Aires on season debut | ATP tour
- Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from upcoming New York trial
- Analysis: Indonesia now more corrupt than when Jokowi took over – Universities
- British police find body in case that led to social media circus
- Bandhan Bank rewards its employees with stock options. 5 key details you need to know
- Rail Group Follows Trajectory of Innovation