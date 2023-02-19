XFL Schedule Week 1: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores

Football is back. Yes, the NFL season is over, but the XFL will begin regular season play this weekend after being relaunched by an ownership group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Spring football leagues have had a hard time holding their own, but there is optimism surrounding the latest league relaunch first started by Vince McMahon.

Eight teams will compete, with former NFL players and standouts on each roster. All eight teams will be in action during the first weekend of the season, so football fans looking to fill the void left by the NFL will have plenty to see.

Below is a full rundown of the XFL Week 1 schedule.

XFL Schedule Week 1: What games are on today?

Here's the full schedule for the first week of the XFL season, including final scores and how to watch every game live.

Saturday February 18

matchup Kick-off time (ET) TV channel Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades 3 p.m ABC Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks 8:30 in the evening ESPN, FX

Sunday February 19

matchup Kick-off time (ET) TV channel St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas 3 p.m ABC Seattle Sea Dragons vs DC Defenders 8 p.m ESPN

Saturday XFL games TV channel, live streams

Vipers vs Renegades

The Vipers may be the prettiest team in the XFL in terms of looks, but they also have plenty of talent.

With former Packers backup Brett Hundley and AAF standout Luis Perez in the quarterback room, plus influential former NFL receivers Martavis Bryant and Geronimo Allison, Vegas will have an offense worth watching. On the defensive side, it doesn’t hurt to have Hall of Fame defenseman Rod Woodson as head coach.

The Renegades, led by longtime Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, don’t have many recognizable names. Former NFL preseason darling Kyle Sloter could be Arlington’s quarterback, and they’ll rely on Stoops’ coaching acumen to overcome what could be a talent backlog.

Former Ravens safety Will Hill and former Raiders punter Marquette King are among the notable names for the Renegades.

Guards vs. Rugs

The Guardians have one of the most interesting quarterback situations in the league with the 2016 Broncos’ first-round pick Paxton Lynch and former Florida State standout Deondre Francois. Orlando also has an NFL wide receiver in Cody Latimer, and the punter is Tommy Townsend’s brother from the Chiefs. Will the defense have enough to win games?

The Roughnecks are at the bottom of most XFL projections, especially considering their precarious quarterback situation. Cole McDonald and Brandon Silvers lead a group that isn’t the most inspiring, even though Silvers has plenty of spring football experience.

Still, with Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Wade Phillips as Houston head coach, the Roughnecks may be a better watch than the Texans.

Battlehawks vs Brahmas

The Battlehawks have some of the best chances of winning the XFL as QB AJ McCarron is highly trusted. He spent time in the NFL after a stellar career at Alabama; he started and nearly won a playoff game for the Bengals. He will be the veteran leader of this St. Louis team, which has an inexperienced coach in former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, but NFL veterans on staff in Bruce Gradkowski and Ricky Proehl.

The Brahmas should be fun to watch. San Antonio is a fun football market and former Steelers receiver Hines Ward is at the helm.

There are a few notable names on the roster, including former Wisconsin and Notre Dame QB Jack Coan and former NFL running back Kalen Ballage, though the defense doesn’t have as much name recognition as other teams.

Sea dragons vs defenders

Former Saints head coach Jim Haslett takes his Sea Dragons to the district to wrap up the Week 1 schedule. Former Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci could make Seattle an interesting team to watch, and the Sea Dragons have one of the brightest talents in the league in wide receiver Josh Gordon. There are NFL roots up and down the roster as well as the coaching staff.

The Defenders may not be the best team in the XFL, but they may have one of the most exciting quarterback rooms in the league.

D’Eriq King and Eric Dungey both stood out in the ACC as dual threats and can liven up any offense, while Jordan Ta’amu has previously played well in spring football leagues and spent some time behind Patrick Mahomes at the depths of the Chiefs chart. We’ll see if the Defenders can catch up to the Commanders as DC’s most functional football team.