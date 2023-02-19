



Next game: at UConn 25-02-2023 | 16.00 hours ESPN+ 610AM, 96.7FM, 930AM February 25 (Sat) / 4 p.m bee UConn DURHAM, NH Freshman goalkeeper Tyler shellfish (Long Valley, NJ) recorded 29 saves and earned its first collegiate shutout as the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team tied Maine 0-0 Saturday night in a sold-out Whittemore Center. Senior captain Pursue Stevenson (West Kelowna, British Columbia) scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Wildcats the extra point in the Hocket East standings. UNH earned four of six points on the weekend against the Black Bears. The Wildcats, who are 4-0-2 over their last six games, are now 11-18-3 (6-13-3 Hockey East), while the Black Bears are 13-13-5 (7-9-4 Hockey East).

NEXT ONE: The Wildcats return to action on Saturday, February 25 at 4 p.m. in Storrs, Ct., when they play UConn on ESPN+.

The Wildcats will then wrap up the regular season on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 PM against Vermont on Fan Appreciation Night at the Whittemore Center.

Go toUNHWildcats.com/Ticketsor call the ticket office at (603) 862-4000 for the most exciting family entertainment in New Hampshire.

Registrations:UNH (11-18-3, 6-13-3 Hockey East); Maine (13-13-5, 7-9-4 Hockey East)

Place:Durham, NH (Whitemore Center)

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Time:19:00

Presence:6,501 (sold out) BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS | PHOTO GALLERY

HOW IT HAPPENED: With the score tied at 0–0, Muszelik made a diving save at 9:20 of the third period when Didrik Henbrant attempted to land a goal glove.

After extra time, Stevenson scored the shootout stick side’s lone goal by hitting the top left corner of the net. Chase Stevenson secures the extra point for the Wildcats in shootout over Maine!#BeTheRoar @BWWings

@HarvardPilgrim pic.twitter.com/sjsUpgtWxC — UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) February 19, 2023

WITHIN THE NUMBERS: Muszelik posted 29 saves to secure his first collegiate shutout, while Victor Ostman also posted a shutout with 27 saves.

Maine outshot UNH, 29-27.

The Wildcats went 0-3 on the power play while the Black Bears went 0-2. BEYOND THE BOX SCORE: The last time the Wildcats played a 0-0 tie was on October 27, 2012 at Northeastern.

UNH is 4-3-3 in overtime this season.

The last time the Wildcats had a back-to-back sellout at the Whittemore Center was on March 8-9, 2013 against Maine.

